World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor
  6. 2017
  7. Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor

Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor

  • 01:00 - 5 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor
Save this picture!
Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor, © Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

© Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson + 14

  • Project Manager/ Architect

    Jennifer Heinfeld

  • Architectural Staff

    Iris Lacoudre

  • Clients

    Private

  • Engineering

    Olle Norrman, Konkret Stockholm

  • Builder

    Peter Erelöf, Sommarnöjen
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. The private residence on Lilla Rågholmen used the free plan as a reference - a flexible floor plan, open facades, exposed structure, and horizontal openings – which enabled the program to be organized by the position of the sun, the angle of the views, and the request for privacy. Located on a private island in the Stockholm archipelago, the site context creates a building viewed in the round.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The house is grounded by a concrete plinth, cast directly on the exposed rock of the site. The concrete rises to form the perimeter of the house, and a cast-in-place sill continues around the foundation, lowered only for one to enter the home. The sill is used as a bench for sitting, storing, and a step to the outdoors; a gentle border.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

From the plinth, a square grid of 16 steel post extend upward to support a low slung, overhanging wooden roof. The pavilion like space is entirely enclosed in glass, with 4.2m wide windows telescoping towards the corners, eliminating the boundary between inside and outside space.

Save this picture!
Plan 1.100
Plan 1.100
Save this picture!
Section 1.100
Section 1.100

Few fixed elements are inserted in the plan - a kitchen in the center of the home, partitions around the bedrooms and bathroom, and a fireplace suspended above the concrete floor.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor" 05 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924240/lilla-ragholmen-house-arrhov-frick-arkitektkontor/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream