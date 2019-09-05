Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor

-
Architects

Location

Category

Lead ArchitectsJohan Arrhov, Henrik Frick

Project Year2017

Photographs

Project Manager/ ArchitectJennifer Heinfeld

Architectural StaffIris Lacoudre

ClientsPrivate

EngineeringOlle Norrman, Konkret Stockholm

BuilderPeter Erelöf, Sommarnöjen
Text description provided by the architects. The private residence on Lilla Rågholmen used the free plan as a reference - a flexible floor plan, open facades, exposed structure, and horizontal openings – which enabled the program to be organized by the position of the sun, the angle of the views, and the request for privacy. Located on a private island in the Stockholm archipelago, the site context creates a building viewed in the round.
The house is grounded by a concrete plinth, cast directly on the exposed rock of the site. The concrete rises to form the perimeter of the house, and a cast-in-place sill continues around the foundation, lowered only for one to enter the home. The sill is used as a bench for sitting, storing, and a step to the outdoors; a gentle border.
From the plinth, a square grid of 16 steel post extend upward to support a low slung, overhanging wooden roof. The pavilion like space is entirely enclosed in glass, with 4.2m wide windows telescoping towards the corners, eliminating the boundary between inside and outside space.
Few fixed elements are inserted in the plan - a kitchen in the center of the home, partitions around the bedrooms and bathroom, and a fireplace suspended above the concrete floor.