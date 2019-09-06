World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Morales Finch
  6. 2019
  7. West Croftmore Renovation / Morales Finch

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

West Croftmore Renovation / Morales Finch

  • 10:00 - 6 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
West Croftmore Renovation / Morales Finch
Save this picture!
West Croftmore Renovation / Morales Finch, © Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

© Oskar Proctor © Oskar Proctor © Oskar Proctor © Oskar Proctor + 21

Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the conversion of an existing agricultural building, into a painter’s residence, in the Scottish Highlands. The former agricultural store is located beside the Spey River, on the outskirts of the town of Aviemore and one of the most sparsely populated regions in Europe The ‘Pityoulish’ estate, on which the building is sited includes similar agricultural buildings, individual residences, temporary shelters for walkers and fisherman, as well as larges areas of forest and arable land. Around 200 years old, the building is constructed of solid masonry, and through movement and the erosion of structural elements, was a product of its environments harsh extremes.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

Brief. The client and owner of the estate provided a brief that had two principal criteria. The first was to stabilize the building, through the repair and replacement of its primary elements, and the introduction of insulation and utilities. The second was to convert the barn into a studio, not only for personal use but also as the potential base for a residency program. In doing so their aim was to illustrate how buildings of this sort (of which there are many examples locally, often unused and abandoned) can be adapted and utilized in order to avoid them falling into disrepair, whilst providing an unfamiliar use of the space that could potentially serve the local community, culturally.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

The building. The works themselves were split into two main phases. Given the limited budget, the primary task involved replacing and insulating the building’ roof and floor in order to provide robust, insulated cover and a base from which internal works could then take place on a more incremental basis, as prescribed by the funds available at the time, and in the future, were they to become available. The decision was therefore taken to split the space into two internal areas; a general store that would for the same function as the original barn as well as providing ancillary storage for the adjoining space and would feature minimal internal works, and an adjoining studio, with direct internal access between the two.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

Within the studio space, all internal floors and partitions were removed. In their place, a double-height volume provides the main studio space, served by newly introduced roof lights that offer natural light, that compliments additional gallery lighting. Overlooking this volume is a mezzanine in which a bedroom is located, with a small kitchen and bathroom located beneath. More generally, all internal walls and ceilings were lined so as to allow for the hanging of works in the future, both by the owner and possible future residents.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Proctor
© Oskar Proctor

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Morales Finch
Office

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation United Kingdom
Cite: "West Croftmore Renovation / Morales Finch" 06 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924213/west-croftmore-renovation-morales-finch/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream