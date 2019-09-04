World
  Residential Building Gatternweg / Felippi Wyssen Architects

Residential Building Gatternweg / Felippi Wyssen Architects

  14:00 - 4 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Building Gatternweg / Felippi Wyssen Architects
Residential Building Gatternweg / Felippi Wyssen Architects, © Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

© Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander © Rasmus Norlander + 15

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

Text description provided by the architects. Not only the building volume, but also the surfaces and floor plan solutions differ from the existing neighbouring structures.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

However, the decisive factor for the new building’s harmonious integration is its strongly recessed volume, which is staggered as it ascends: this dynamic reduction of its footprint makes the volume visually lighter; at the same time, it creates spacious terraces on its narrow sides.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

All facades contrast with the green surroundings through their black oiled spruce wood. Together with the wall-high shutters, they give the building an archaic quality and play on the appearance of rural infrastructural buildings.

© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander
© Rasmus Norlander

Felippi Wyssen Architects
