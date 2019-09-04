World
KB Primary and Secondary School / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

  • 07:45 - 4 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
KB Primary and Secondary School / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

“Primary and Secondary School Makes Free and Active Learning” A closed public secondary school was renovated as a private primary and secondary school. Now in Japan, many schools are getting old and it’s time to renovate or rebuild.

© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

In addition, a new style and approach of modern education such as “ICT education” and “active learning” are required for students’ experiential and interactive learning.

© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

In these situations, we realized school renovation for a low cost by designing all school furniture newly which makes students learn actively collaborating within reusing the frame. For example, in the art room, there are trapezoid tables and chairs, whose layout can be changed easily in adjusting to the content of art activity and the number of students.

© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
Sections
Sections
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

In the active learning room, there are comma-shaped tables and movable chairs with casters, where students can discuss actively by making different sizes of groups and moving freely.

© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

Also, the wood used for most of the furniture including homeroom’s table and chair is only natural material, so students can learn how the wood gets aged and how to take good care of things.

© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

Through designing totally including furniture as well as interior, this school was born again for students to have a lot of experiences and learnings in accordance with modern education.

© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS
© Toshinari Soga | studio BAUHAUS

Project location

About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office
Kids Design Labo
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Educational Architecture Kindergarten Schools Elementary & Middle school Japan
