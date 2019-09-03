Greenhouse Felissimo Exclusive Hotel / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

+ 20

Project Team Gisele Vieira, Eduardo Piovesan, Marcela Karam

Execution Marcos Jobim, Carlos Lopes

Interiors Jader Almeida

Clients Terence Schauffert

Hydrosanitary Project Bormatto Engenharia

Electrical Project Bormatto Engenharia

Climatization, hybrid solar/gas heating, exhaust Frigemar

Contractor Duarte Empreiteira

Text description provided by the architects. From an exclusive hotel proposal, Greenhouse, at Felissimo Exclusive Hotel in Balneário Camboriú, aims to link architecture and nature through the available technologies, sustainability principles and the harnessing of the local conditions.

Through simplified implantation that respects the steep slope of the terrain, the building, inserted in the intermediate level of the gap, can be accessed by a side staircase, which explains by itself the criteria of implantation of the building. From the stairs, the access occurs by the lower level, starting from the lawn parking, or from the roof level, which is completely covered by vegetation to soften internal temperatures.

The constructive solution with metal structures allows a single span and a frontal structural balance projected enough to assure protection to the vehicles in the garage. Delimited by laminated glass panels with solar protection and by the big articulated wood slats in cumaru wood from the facades, the structural balance defines itself the architecture’s volume, orientates the perception of the surroundings and assures the visual impact of the building.