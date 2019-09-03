World
  7. Greenhouse Felissimo Exclusive Hotel / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

Greenhouse Felissimo Exclusive Hotel / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

  • 17:00 - 3 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Greenhouse Felissimo Exclusive Hotel / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
© Leonardo Finotti
  • Project Team

    Gisele Vieira, Eduardo Piovesan, Marcela Karam

  • Execution

    Marcos Jobim, Carlos Lopes

  • Interiors

    Jader Almeida

  • Clients

    Terence Schauffert

  • Hydrosanitary Project

    Bormatto Engenharia

  • Electrical Project

    Bormatto Engenharia

  • Climatization, hybrid solar/gas heating, exhaust

    Frigemar

  • Contractor

    Duarte Empreiteira
Text description provided by the architects. From an exclusive hotel proposal, Greenhouse, at Felissimo Exclusive Hotel in Balneário Camboriú, aims to link architecture and nature through the available technologies, sustainability principles and the harnessing of the local conditions.

Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Through simplified implantation that respects the steep slope of the terrain, the building, inserted in the intermediate level of the gap, can be accessed by a side staircase, which explains by itself the criteria of implantation of the building. From the stairs, the access occurs by the lower level, starting from the lawn parking, or from the roof level, which is completely covered by vegetation to soften internal temperatures.

The constructive solution with metal structures allows a single span and a frontal structural balance projected enough to assure protection to the vehicles in the garage. Delimited by laminated glass panels with solar protection and by the big articulated wood slats in cumaru wood from the facades, the structural balance defines itself the architecture’s volume, orientates the perception of the surroundings and assures the visual impact of the building.

Cite: "Greenhouse Felissimo Exclusive Hotel / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos" [Casa Verde / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos] 03 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924184/greenhouse-felissimo-exclusive-hotel-jobim-carlevaro-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

