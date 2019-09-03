World
  7. Long House / María Laura Cristi + Tramarquitectura

Long House / María Laura Cristi + Tramarquitectura

Long House / María Laura Cristi + Tramarquitectura
Long House / María Laura Cristi + Tramarquitectura, © Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky

© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky © Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky © Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky © Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky + 28

  • Clients

    Andrea Kuschel, Edgar Wilhelm

  • Engineering

    Rodrigo Feliú

  • Landscape

    Andrea Kuschel
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky

‘Long, narrow house’ -atwo story house with a gabled roof and a plinth- is located on a hilly terrain overlooking lake Llanquihue and Osorno and Calbuco volcanoes. The married couple’s request included views predominance, sun exposure and interior areas’ versatility and spaciousness, besides the possibility of incorporating recycled native materials and elements with more than one century of age that the owners collected for years in order to incorporate them into their future home. Work was done along with the female owner -an artist-, with whom the interior design and home distribution were shaped. This is the origin of this eclectic work intimately linked to the tradition of the area, the landscape and the owners’ creativity and drive.

© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
Transversal section
Transversal section
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky

Given the above, an elongated volume was designed in two stories, a form that arises from the rescue of the storage barn -vernacular construction of the fields in the South of Chile-, which sits on the ground considering the slopes and generating the plinth space in the lower area. The house is accessed by an opaque volume heading East which once in the hallway discloses a beautiful winter double height garden that receives sun in the afternoon, feeding the house with life and warmth.

© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky

The winter garden fulfills the role of articulator and center of the house. On the North side of it a double high space that shows the shed shape holds the social area, the living room, the dining room and the integrated kitchen, framed by a balcony living space at the second floor. A more private area is distributed in the South wing, that is bedrooms, home office and bathrooms. The volume -completely covered by a first skin of bluish-gray metallic coating, is joined by a double skin on the North, East and South facades, consisting of recycled larch tree wood tiles set diagonally on a metal structure, which provides the house with movement.

© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky

© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky

© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky
© Esteban Arteaga, Alfonso Spoliansky

About this office
María Laura Cristi
Office
Tramarquitectura
Office

