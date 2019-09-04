World
  Weekend House Straume / Knut Hjeltnes

Weekend House Straume / Knut Hjeltnes

  10:00 - 4 September, 2019
  Curated by María Francisca González
Weekend House Straume / Knut Hjeltnes
Weekend House Straume / Knut Hjeltnes
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

© Inger Marie Grini

  • Other participants

    Nils Joneid, Sieglinde Muribø, Hans-Kristian Hagen, Maria Nesvaag

  Engineering

    Finn-Erik Nilsen (technical consultant construction)

  Gross Built Area

    Climatized 149,5 m2. Covered area 300 m2
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

Text description provided by the architects. An old warehouse was washed away by an extreme storm in 1992. We erected a new building with the same volume.

© Inger Marie Grini
© Inger Marie Grini

The new building is completely anonymous when not in use but transforms when inhabited. 7 steel frames make up the main construction.

Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

Four wooden boxes are hung in these frames, and it is all covered in a timber envelope.

Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Section A
Section A
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

Knut Hjeltnes
Cite: "Weekend House Straume / Knut Hjeltnes" 04 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

