Weekend House Straume / Knut Hjeltnes

Other participants Nils Joneid, Sieglinde Muribø, Hans-Kristian Hagen, Maria Nesvaag

Engineering Finn-Erik Nilsen (technical consultant construction)

Gross Built Area Climatized 149,5 m2. Covered area 300 m2

Text description provided by the architects. An old warehouse was washed away by an extreme storm in 1992. We erected a new building with the same volume.

The new building is completely anonymous when not in use but transforms when inhabited. 7 steel frames make up the main construction.

Four wooden boxes are hung in these frames, and it is all covered in a timber envelope.



