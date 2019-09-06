Architecture and Topography: 15 Projects with Different Approaches to Relief

Sloping plots often present themselves as major challenges and therefore become a determining factor of the project by enabling various forms of approach, overlapping the ground, respecting its slope or even burying itself in it. To illustrate all these alternatives, we selected fifteen projects that present different solutions in dealing with landscape.

Save this picture! Section - House in Ubatuba / spbr arquitetos

Save this picture! © FCH fotografía y Juan Benavides

Save this picture! West Facade - Bedolla House / P+0 Architecture

Save this picture! Axonometry - Ghat House / Max Núñez

Save this picture! Sections - Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten

Save this picture! Section - Parque do Rola Moça Visitors Center / TETRO Arquitetura + Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

Save this picture! Elevations - Cais House / SAA arquitectura + territorio

Save this picture! Section - Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhão Arquitetos

Save this picture! Section - RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save this picture! Elevations and Sections - House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

Save this picture! Secrion - Coogee House / Chenchow Little