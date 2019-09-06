World
Architecture and Topography: 15 Projects with Different Approaches to Relief
Architecture and Topography: 15 Projects with Different Approaches to Relief, © Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić

Sloping plots often present themselves as major challenges and therefore become a determining factor of the project by enabling various forms of approach, overlapping the ground, respecting its slope or even burying itself in it. To illustrate all these alternatives, we selected fifteen projects that present different solutions in dealing with landscape.

House in Ubatuba / spbr arquitetos

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Section - House in Ubatuba / spbr arquitetos
Section - House in Ubatuba / spbr arquitetos

Bedolla House / P+0 Architecture

© FCH fotografía y Juan Benavides
© FCH fotografía y Juan Benavides
West Facade - Bedolla House / P+0 Architecture
West Facade - Bedolla House / P+0 Architecture

Ghat House / Max Núñez

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Axonometry - Ghat House / Max Núñez
Axonometry - Ghat House / Max Núñez

Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten

© Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz
Sections - Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten
Sections - Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten

Issa Megaron / PROARH

© Damir Fabijanić
© Damir Fabijanić
Section - Issa Megaron / PROARH
Section - Issa Megaron / PROARH

Parque do Rola Moça Visitors Center / TETRO Arquitetura + Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier
Section - Parque do Rola Moça Visitors Center / TETRO Arquitetura + Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura
Section - Parque do Rola Moça Visitors Center / TETRO Arquitetura + Humberto Hermeto Arquitetura

Muelle House / SAA arquitectura + territorio

© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh
Elevations - Cais House / SAA arquitectura + territorio
Elevations - Cais House / SAA arquitectura + territorio

Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Enevation - Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ
Enevation - Woodhouse Hotel / ZJJZ

Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi
Section - Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhão Arquitetos
Section - Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhão Arquitetos

RPFV House / NoArq

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Sketch - RPFV House / NoArq
Sketch - RPFV House / NoArq

Hillside House / BAUEN

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Section - Hillside House / BAUEN
Section - Hillside House / BAUEN

RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Section - RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura
Section - RLW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Elevations and Sections - House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus
Elevations and Sections - House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

Coogee House / Chenchow Little

© John Gollings, Peter Bennetts
© John Gollings, Peter Bennetts
Secrion - Coogee House / Chenchow Little
Secrion - Coogee House / Chenchow Little

Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar

© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
© Miguel Ángel Mayoral Rodríguez
Sections - Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar
Sections - Media Perra House / Santos Bolívar
