Extension House In Waterloo / Louis Paillard Architects

Architects Louis Paillard Architects

Location Waterloo, Belgium

Category Extension

Lead Architects Deborah James

Design Team Louis Paillard Architects

Clients Private

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. It’s the extension of a long house dating from the famous battle of Waterloo, lost as you know by Napoléon!

The customers are collectors of art (painting, pictures,drawing, ..). The project consists in creating a lived space gallery of exhibitions while setting in section, access and view towards the magnificent raised park, work of one of the 2 customers.

Where the creation of windows centred towards the garden, but also towards the sky (well of light) for the contribution of natural and soft light on the exhibition, travels, spatial, filtrations of the natural light and the centring chosen on the landscape in the style of anamorphis of the existing “small farmhouse” decorated with no bricks but wood cladding which gives the image of an urban grange.