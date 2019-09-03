World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Austria
  5. Christoph Meier
  6. 2019
  7. Lax Bar / Christoph Meier + Ute Müller + Robert Schwarz + Lukas Stopczynski

Lax Bar / Christoph Meier + Ute Müller + Robert Schwarz + Lukas Stopczynski

  • 02:00 - 3 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lax Bar / Christoph Meier + Ute Müller + Robert Schwarz + Lukas Stopczynski
Save this picture!
© Ute Müller
© Ute Müller

© Ute Müller © Ute Müller © Ute Müller © Ute Müller + 31

Save this picture!
© Ute Müller
© Ute Müller

Text description provided by the architects. It all began when four artists from Austria and Germany at a Los Angeles artists’ residency decided to reconstruct Adolf Loos’ famous American Bar. Because they realized that the classic, elegant bar, a significant example of Austrian modernism, would fit perfectly into their backyard studio – just on a slightly smaller scale.

Save this picture!
© Ute Müller
© Ute Müller

With modest financial resources, mahogany became cardboard, glass became mosquito mesh, and rather than signature cocktails, everything was served simply “on the rocks”.

Save this picture!
© Ute Müller
© Ute Müller
Save this picture!
© Ute Müller
© Ute Müller

Even in this DIY version, the Viennese charm of the iconic original asserted itself, and before long the LA art scene was drinking and sweating between the pressboard walls. Two years later, the bar was rebuilt in the basement of an art space in Brussels using only reeds to create the interior.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

And now the suspiciously Loos-like façade of a former record store in Vienna’s 10th district generated the idea to resurrect the bar a third time. The LAX BAR is a walk-in art installation characterized by a methodical play wile and material. As a copy, it is deliberately flawed and visually alienated, while being geographically closer to the original than ever before.

Save this picture!
© Ute Müller
© Ute Müller

On some evenings, the LAX BAR is also a performative happening, with a series of artistic guest appearances. And when one Friday determines the one after, one thing is certain: it is also a pretty good bar.

Save this picture!
© Ute Müller
© Ute Müller

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Christoph Meier
Office
Ute Müller
Office
Robert Schwarz
Office
Lukas Stopczynski
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Arts & Architecture Austria
Cite: "Lax Bar / Christoph Meier + Ute Müller + Robert Schwarz + Lukas Stopczynski" 03 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924120/lax-bar-christoph-meier-plus-ute-muller-plus-robert-schwarz-plus-lukas-stopczynski/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream