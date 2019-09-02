World
  7. Vivier House / AgwA

Refurbishment in Architecture

Vivier House / AgwA

  • 10:00 - 2 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Vivier House / AgwA
Vivier House / AgwA, © Séverin Malaud
© Séverin Malaud

© Delphine Mathy © Delphine Mathy © Delphine Mathy © Delphine Mathy

© Delphine Mathy
© Delphine Mathy

Text description provided by the architects. A small project for a small house. Better: a large glasshouse for a small house. The house remains a house and does not need to be reinvented. The evening school is hosted in the large glasshouse. Very simple in appearance, refined detailing in reality. A wood and steel curtain wall. A floor of polished concrete. An inverted structure of hanging steel blades. A drop-shaped terrace. Playful yet seriously white and constructively refined.

© Delphine Mathy
© Delphine Mathy
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Delphine Mathy
© Delphine Mathy

A typical terraced house in Brussels, in a rather good state. Two independent programs, a social apartment, and an evening school. The renovation remains strategic in order to maximize energy efficiency while minimizing grey energy. Given the narrowness of the house, the project favors a common entrance hall. This mixed access creates both a link and a social control: it is a place of sharing, open on the evening school and the community hall in the neighboring house.

Axonometric Diagram
Axonometric Diagram
Section
Section

The evening school develops on the ground floor around a new patio. A large wooden curtain wall defines the outdoor space, provides light and gives coherence to all the multipurpose rooms. The evening school is thus constituted by the succession of large rooms, open and independent at the same time. A series of material interventions gives each room a specific identity.

© Delphine Mathy
© Delphine Mathy

