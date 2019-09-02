Sadhu Restaurant / Le House

+ 22

Architects Le House

Location 87 Lý Thường Kiệt, Cửa Nam, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Category Restaurant

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. Sadhu's space is open and friendly with the main color are dark wood and the blue of mallard duck that will reflect a part of the architecture of Hoi An ancient town (a small old town located in the Central Vietnam) and diners get immersed in an extremely relaxed space. Each line of Sadhu repeats more or less from the architecture in Hoi An. In addition to the details of the Buddhist spirit such as pure feelings like clouds, frankincense. Diners also find familiar feelings of traditional Vietnamese houses. This is also a pure Vietnamese element that Sadhu wishes to bring to customers, each tree-covered tile roof is built with the hope of giving customers a space to enjoy peace, quiet, but still warm.

Yin and Yang roof tile, the slat wood system is inspired by blade's sword and especially with the details of "Mat Cua" - a characteristic which is associated with the architecture of the specific culture in Hoi An. The "Mat Cua" is a circle wood shape what is carved. Most of them look like the flower petals inverted in a clockwise direction or the Bagua. They are painted in many colors. The "Nhieu Dieu" - A piece of red fabric is hanged in front of the house. It means like a symbol of the eyes what can be observed and a source of energy to protect the house.

The space is divided into 2 floors. The facade is stretched to exploit ancient architecture. Combining wood slat ceiling and tile roofs to create the feeling of reconstructing the old streets with each high and low undulating layer. The wooden door system and The small spindle are lie hidden under the roof tile. A 12 meter-high void lobby with the antique bronze bell. And especially is the Buddha statue what make from 3D printing technology instead of traditional handicraft. The Statue is also the heart of the building. It is hanged in the middle of the central space. This unique Buddha statue takes 2,160 hours for the 3D design process and 1:1 scale model implementation process. Because of this specialization, it became famous for everyone.

The space is renovated from 2 townhouses with completely different elevations. It is very interesting to us. the layout of space is almost completely open. Although, we had some problems with the wall between two houses, but we tried to open as wide as possible. Being an extremely private but it is still connected and ensure that they have a cozy atmosphere. Sitting here, we can easily observe the bustle of the street outside. "Sadhu" with the meaning of wishing for good things to happen to everyone.