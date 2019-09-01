World
London's Shades of Grey

London's Shades of Grey
London's Shades of Grey , © Grégoire Dorthe
Rarely does one see brutalist architecture in the city of London. Primarily, these buildings were perceived as rebellious and grotesque, only to become the "go-to" style for commercial and governmental buildings after the Second World War. Nowadays, with the real estate market demands and dominance of contemporary architecture, these monumental grey structures are gradually fading away.

Santiago-based architect and photographer Grégoire Dorthe developed the passion of photography during his military service, when he realized that through his images, he is able to freeze moments and preserve what will be lost with time. In his photographic series titled "Brutal London", the Swiss photographer captures the raw forms and graphic qualities of the city's brutalist architecture, before these buildings meet their end.

© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
© Grégoire Dorthe
