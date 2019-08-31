World
  Frame Residential Building / Frits van Dongen Architecten en Planners + Koschuch Architects

Frame Residential Building / Frits van Dongen Architecten en Planners + Koschuch Architects

  05:00 - 31 August, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Frame Residential Building / Frits van Dongen Architecten en Planners + Koschuch Architects
Frame Residential Building / Frits van Dongen Architecten en Planners + Koschuch Architects, © Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

© Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer + 40

  • Design Team

    Ralph van Mameren, Casper de Heer, Joran Velsink, Maikel Super

  • Clients

    Synchroon bv, Zoetermeer

  • Contractor

    ERA Contour bv, Zoetermeer

  • Building Physics

    DPA bv, Amsterdam

  • Installations Advisor

    DPA bv, Amsterdam

  • Structural Advisor

    Van Rossum bv, Amsterdam

  • Interior Architect

    Frits van Dongen architects & Koschuch architects

  • Budget

    8.7 mln
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

Text description provided by the architects. The “Frame” project is the final block in the ‘Block 0‘-site in the development of the Houthavens area in Amsterdam. Divided into three steps, the Block 0 development forms the barrier between the existing site and the Houthavens area. The Kopblok represents the final stage in the development of Block-0 and forms the geometrical exception in the urban plan. The building volume is based on the ‘classical’ order in the design of columns and tall buildings in architecture.

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

The ‘basement’ is formed by a 6-meter high ‘plinth’ which houses public commercial functions. Above the building continues with 9 floors that form the middle part of the ‘column’ to end with the culmination of the building: an extraordinary floor that forms the coronation of the building in reference to the ‘capital’ of the classical column.

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

The result allows for a differentiated mixture of luxury apartments. The ‘shaft’ of the building is characterized by a subtle façade grid structure of deep window ridges and large glass windows contributing to this sturdy building that will not immediately reveal itself as a residential building. The building forms the culmination of a collection of building plots with differentiating heights on the narrow building strip.

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
Section
Section
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

As the termination of the block, the building is oriented on all sides and offers its residential units ‘framed views’ of the city and the harbor area of Amsterdam. The golden-bronze colors and ceramic material of the façade provide for a certain warmth and intimacy in the building’s appearance.

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Frits van Dongen Architecten en Planners
Office
Koschuch Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Buildings Residential The Netherlands
Cite: "Frame Residential Building / Frits van Dongen Architecten en Planners + Koschuch Architects" 31 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924029/frame-residential-building-frits-van-dongen-architecten-en-planners-plus-koschuch-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

