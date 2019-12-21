World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Brazil
  5. Chapel for All Saints / Sérgio Coelho Arquitetura

Chapel for All Saints / Sérgio Coelho Arquitetura

Save this project
Chapel for All Saints / Sérgio Coelho Arquitetura
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio + 15

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Chapel
Jardim Canada, Brazil

  • Lead Architect

    Sérgio Luiz Coelho

  • Engineering

    Escale Gestão de Obras

  • Landscape

    Tropicália Paisagismo

  • Consultants

    Conceito Iluminação

  • Collaborators

    Arte Sonia Andrade, Portobello Shop, Neoside automation.
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CHAPEL FOR ALL SAINTS The garden-oriented chapel design provides relaxation and meditation. Its elements are full of references and meanings. Built in noble materials such as marble, wood and stone, in an ecological version, with Portobello porcelain. The chapel greets visitors with an illuminated cross giving it its church icon. It consists of an altar with several images of Santos, where the idea is that each visitor fined their protector.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

On the wall, we have the golden Angels figure, reinforcing the childlike faith and the grace of these icons, and then we have the medal tree, where we create a decorative element with medals from various places, travel souvenirs, which we carry next to a chain around our necks. Alternatively, even in the car or wallet. The artwork, composed of fifteen small paintings, rereads Via Crúcis in a contemporary version made by the artist Sonia Andrade of Ribeirão Preto, inviting the visitor to relate each season.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Lastly we created the BANK HOLY, there are three benches molded in porcelain, with reference to the Holy Trinity (the father - the son - and the Holy Spirit) with 7 triangular faces that reinforce the number seven in the catholic religion - the 7 gifts of the Spirit. Holy, the 7 deadly sins, the 7 sacraments, the 7 universal laws, the 7 chakras, the 7 archangels, the 7 days of the week.

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Av. Carlos Consoni, 60 - Jardim Canada, Ribeirão Preto - SP, 14024-270, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sérgio Coelho Arquitetura
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Brazil
Cite: "Chapel for All Saints / Sérgio Coelho Arquitetura" [Capela para todos os Santos / Sérgio Coelho Arquitetura] 21 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923999/chapel-for-all-saints-sergio-coelho-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream