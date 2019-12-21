Chapel for All Saints / Sérgio Coelho Arquitetura

+ 15

Lead Architect Sérgio Luiz Coelho

Engineering Escale Gestão de Obras

Landscape Tropicália Paisagismo

Consultants Conceito Iluminação

Collaborators Arte Sonia Andrade, Portobello Shop, Neoside automation.

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CHAPEL FOR ALL SAINTS The garden-oriented chapel design provides relaxation and meditation. Its elements are full of references and meanings. Built in noble materials such as marble, wood and stone, in an ecological version, with Portobello porcelain. The chapel greets visitors with an illuminated cross giving it its church icon. It consists of an altar with several images of Santos, where the idea is that each visitor fined their protector.

On the wall, we have the golden Angels figure, reinforcing the childlike faith and the grace of these icons, and then we have the medal tree, where we create a decorative element with medals from various places, travel souvenirs, which we carry next to a chain around our necks. Alternatively, even in the car or wallet. The artwork, composed of fifteen small paintings, rereads Via Crúcis in a contemporary version made by the artist Sonia Andrade of Ribeirão Preto, inviting the visitor to relate each season.

Lastly we created the BANK HOLY, there are three benches molded in porcelain, with reference to the Holy Trinity (the father - the son - and the Holy Spirit) with 7 triangular faces that reinforce the number seven in the catholic religion - the 7 gifts of the Spirit. Holy, the 7 deadly sins, the 7 sacraments, the 7 universal laws, the 7 chakras, the 7 archangels, the 7 days of the week.