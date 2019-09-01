World
  7. Sports Center Sargans / Ruprecht Architekten + HILDEBRAND

Sports Center Sargans / Ruprecht Architekten + HILDEBRAND

  • 09:00 - 1 September, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Sports Center Sargans / Ruprecht Architekten + HILDEBRAND
Save this picture!
Sports Center Sargans / Ruprecht Architekten + HILDEBRAND, © Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

© Roman Keller

  • Architects

    HILDEBRAND, Ruprecht Architekten

  • Location

    Sargans, St. Gallen, Switzerland

  • Category

    Gymnasium

  • Lead Architects

    Eva Herren, Rafael Ruprecht, Thomas Hildebrand

  • Project Team

    Marcel Baumann, Reto Giovanoli, Massimo Della Corte, Katrin Pfäffli, Diana Zenklusen

  • Area

    4860.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Roman Keller

  • Client

    Hochbauamt Canton St. Gallen

  • Building management

    Ghisleni Planen Bauen

  • Structural engineer

    Walt & Galmarini

  • Facade planning

    Pirmin Jung, Ing für Holzbau

  • Execution woodwork

    Blumer Lehmann

  • HVAC engineer

    Waldhauser Haustechnik
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

Text description provided by the architects. In Sargans, a Swiss town located in the Rhine Valley, near the border with Liechtenstein, a new sports center replaces a triple gymnasium that was no longer state of the art.

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

The new construction consists of a quadruple gymnasium with various Fitness rooms. Because the marshy site cannot bear large loads and the existing pile foundations were to be reused, a lightweight wood structure was the ideal response to the design problem.

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
Section
Section
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

The client, the canton of St. Gallen, wanted a sustainable building that employs local building materials and would only require a short construction phase; these stipulations only served to underscore the suitability of wood. Not only the building exterior, but also the interior, are characterized to a great extent by the use of this material.

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

The serial and dense structure goes through all parts of the building and emphasizes the architectural and spatial qualities of the main rooms: entrance foyer, gymnasium, fitness rooms. It is made out of spruce wood and is composed of 40 thin and close to one another glued-laminated timber frames. The floor slabs in the two-story part are made with a wood-concrete composite system and a combined ash/spruce glued-laminated load bearing beams.

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

About this office
HILDEBRAND
Office
Ruprecht Architekten
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Switzerland
Cite: "Sports Center Sargans / Ruprecht Architekten + HILDEBRAND" 01 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

