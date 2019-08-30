World
  • 03:00 - 30 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
KO Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI, Youji no Shiro, Kids Design Labo
KO Kindergarten / HIBINOSEKKEI, Youji no Shiro, Kids Design Labo, Exterior Render
Exterior Render

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

Text description provided by the architects. A rebuild kindergarten project in Matsuyama, Ehime. Recently cars are daily necessities in a provincial city and it gets more common children go to kindergarten by bus or car. So they have fewer chances to take exercises in daily life. An increasing number of children play with video games inside so that they also have fewer chances to find plays in variegated nature environment by themselves. In these situations, KO Kindergarten is rebuilt with the concept “Make Health from Playing”

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

By shifting each room such as staff’s office and nursery rooms horizontally and vertically to create free spaces, 14 kinds of unique play spaces are made which look like a street, a local scenery for children to play in the past. Kazuhiko Nakamura, a professor of education at Yamanashi University, said in the childhood children should learn 36 body motions such as “run”, “jump”, “pile”, “hold” and so on. All of these 36 motions can be leaned in these 14 play spaces inside.

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

According to the comparative study of the children’s movement in the former and the new kindergarten, the number of steps increased by 20％ at the average for 3-5 children. Furthermore, “throw”, “go through”, “creep” and “ride” which can’t be seen in the former building can be seen in the new. In the flat playground, the motions were limited but in a new playground there are two small hills with natural grass.

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
Elevations
Elevations
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

Their children enjoy rolling over and climbing up. In addition, many bugs and flowers are coming so that children create new plays by themselves. In these ways, by making play spaces to make children take exercises, not only the quantity of exercise and the physical strength are improved just through playing, but also these environments encourage them to create plays and stimulate many kinds of interests.

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
Sections
Sections
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Youji no Shiro
Kids Design Labo
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Refurbishment Renovation Japan
