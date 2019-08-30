World
  The Village Cafe / Portal 92

The Village Cafe / Portal 92

  00:00 - 30 August, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
The Village Cafe / Portal 92
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

© Niveditaa Gupta

  • Architects

    Portal 92

  • Location

    Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India

  • Category

    Coffee Shop

  • Lead Architects

    Aanchal Sawhney, Sagar Goyal

  • Design Team

    Aanchal Sawhney, Sagar Goyal, Praneet Singh, Varsha Rath, Astha Verma

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

Text description provided by the architects. Being the primary unit of organization and habitation in India, villages over a period of time have become synonymous with the ‘identity of India’ itself. The cultural and architectural diversity found in villages across India can be mesmerizing yet the influence of globalized invasive materials and knowhow can be seen percolating unanimously.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
Plan
Plan
Plan
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

The merits and demerits of this invasion continue to spark attempts at discovering sensitive design solutions in an actively urbanizing India. The texture of which itself is heavily interwoven with various village like settlements.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

When we received the proposed name for the Café/Bar from our client, these questions suddenly came to light. Studying the dichotomy in schools of thought regarding what villages represent and the interpretations of their relevance, and ever-changing state was where we started our ideation. Textures and volumes of the space have been designed to reference an experience, reminiscent of rural Indian settlements.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

Shaded gathering spaces which are semi-shielded from direct view form the larger sitting zones. The possibility of various movement patterns, give the illusion of an intimate organic settlement wherein the regulars find their own path, seldom taken by new visitors.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
Sectional elevation
Sectional elevation
Sectional elevation
Sectional elevation
Sectional elevation
Sectional elevation

The form of the planters and walls have been carefully modulated to generate a surreal impression of rural settlements. The terracotta plaster was achieved after various trials to lend warmth and vibrance to the space, while the exposed concrete rings cast in iron sheets puncture these walls exposing glimpses across. The plant species were locally curated to ensure their survival with least resistance.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

The city has a thriving brass handicrafts industry hence lending it the name of Pital Nagri (“Brass City”). Brass vessels of different sizes were incorporated in the décor to reference this local trade. Indoor pendent lamps were customized to be suspended from the ceiling using wooden posts with carvings. The flooring of the central court was composed using broken slabs of rough black Kadappa stone found locally in India. The intent became to design a space which represents a lucid memory of a village for todays ‘Urban Indian’, looking for a drink down nostalgic lane.

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Portal 92
Cite: "The Village Cafe / Portal 92" 30 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923906/the-village-cafe-portal-92/> ISSN 0719-8884

