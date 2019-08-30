Aston Martin Will Now Design Automotive Lairs for Your Car

Aston Martin has announced a new design service to create “automotive lairs” for car owners and enthusiasts. Called Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs, the service aims to create one of kind spaces and luxury garages. The team believes the new service is an opportunity for clients to work with the Aston Martin Design Team and with renowned architects alike.

As Aston Martin states, Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman and his team have already produced interior design work for the 66-storey Aston Martin Residences in Miami and on the design of Aston Martin’s first global brand center, the House of Aston Martin Aoyama, in Tokyo. The team is now embarking on a number of design projects relating to private residential developments. The work of Reichman’s group in conjunction with architects opens new design possibilities.

“Imagine a home or luxury retreat built around your car,” said Reichman. “Picture creating the ultimate space to showcase your own automotive works of art. This is now achievable with this new offering. For the car enthusiast the garage is as important as the rest of the house and a bespoke auto gallery designed by Aston Martin that either focuses on showing off the car or is part of a larger, integrated entertainment space with simulators and such like, takes Aston Martin ownership to the next level.”

Entire luxury homes or retreats can be created where the car takes center stage. Aston Martin has emphasized its decades of experience and expertise in staging cars in order to present them at their best. Aston Martin Partnerships Director, Sebastien Delmaire, said that “Automotive Galleries can be designed to fit the era if a customer has a heritage car. We are able to cover every requirement, whether it is to display single cars as pieces of automotive art or a full collection of cars in a private museum. These spaces provide an opportunity for people to create their own unique world where they can share their passion for cars with their guests. The opportunities are endless.”

Customers interested in Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs can make a request through the Aston Martin Partnership Team.

