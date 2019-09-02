World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Studio Viktor Sørless Designs Coastal Dune House in Denmark

Studio Viktor Sørless Designs Coastal Dune House in Denmark

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio Viktor Sørless Designs Coastal Dune House in Denmark
Save this picture!
Studio Viktor Sørless Designs Coastal Dune House in Denmark, Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages
Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages

Studio Viktor Sørless has designed a coastal summer home currently under construction in Denmark. Called the Dune House, the project was made to be a one-off contemporary home on the edge of waterfront. Overlooking unobstructed views across the landscape, the project was designed for a film enthusiast to be a sustainable retreat inspired by Roman Polanski's movie The Ghostwriter.

Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages + 7

Save this picture!
Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages
Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages

The dwelling is currently under construction in Hvide Sande, a small town in the middle of the Holmsland Dunes and placed around the artificial canal which connects Ringkøbing Fjord to the North Sea. Elevated off the ground, the project takes its shape because the client has a form of mirror-touch synaesthesia. Location was important for the client, as he feels the sensation of the wind in the dunes as a calming experience. As a result, curtains and large windows were placed in every room to emphasize the movement of wind. 

Save this picture!
Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages
Dune House. Image Courtesy of bloomimages

As Studio Viktor Sørless explains, the house is entered via an elevator room which functions as a vestibule and gallery. The cross-formed building is oriented to the four cardinal directions, and in turn, considers light as the fifth element orienting and driving the design. The angle of light that is formed and its direction changes throughout the day, and as a result, the coastal home was made to build a series of cinematic moods and messages. The curtains empower the "scenes" of the home, while at the same time, becoming activated by the wind. The home was partly inspired by philosopher Hermann Schmitz's idea that wind is a half-thing (Halbding). "If wind is gone, we don’t know where it’s gone but we can feel the absence and presence on our bodies. Half-things create atmospheres."

News via Studio Viktor Sørless

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Studio Viktor Sørless Designs Coastal Dune House in Denmark" 02 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923859/studio-viktor-sorless-designs-coastal-dune-house-in-denmark/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream