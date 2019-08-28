World
  3. First Images Surface from Burning Man 2019

View this post on Instagram

27 Stones @benjaminlangholz

A post shared by Bjarke ingels (@bjarkeingels) on

The annual Burning Man festival, where architects from around the world get creative in the Desert of Nevada, has officially started. The burners have begun heading towards Black Rock City. This year’s theme revolves around the notion of “Metamorphosis”, unleashing the creativity of the artists and putting in place exceptional installations and pavilions.

“Burning Man is not a festival! It’s a city wherein almost everything that happens is created entirely by its citizens, who are active participants in the experience.” -- The Burning Man official website

"Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance. In this crucible of creativity, all are welcome." -- The Burning Man official website

Read on for a selection of the most engaging images from the desert.

View this post on Instagram

I made it to Burning Man! #BlackRockCity

A post shared by The Jason (@the.jason) on

View this post on Instagram

#burningman2019

A post shared by BlueBTT (@bluebtt) on

View this post on Instagram

#burningman2019

A post shared by Anna Lebedeva (@staygypsy) on

View this post on Instagram

🤟📸@fireinthepalace #burningman2019

A post shared by Jeremy Stansfield (@jeremystansfield) on

View this post on Instagram

El dragón de arena #burningman2019

A post shared by Jacobina de Rivera (@jacobina316) on

View this post on Instagram

The folly #burningman2019

A post shared by Jacobina de Rivera (@jacobina316) on

