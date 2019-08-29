Multi-family Dwelling Seetal / dolmus Architekten

+ 19

Architects dolmus Architekten

Location Seetal, Lucerna, Switzerland

Category Residential

Lead Architects Cédric von Däniken, Gani Turunc

Area 1008.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Aytac Pekdemir

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Along the entry of the village, various historic buildings are to be found such as mansions or farmhouses. The concept of concentrated construction was achieved by building a multi-family dwelling for 6 families instead of the initial single-family house. The proportions of the existing buildings in the surrounding were therefore analyzed and applied on the new project.

The building has got a clear front and back as response to the environmental influences. The facade adjoins the street with minimal and massive surface, whereas it fans out and expands the view to the south side. As a result, the reference to the view is greatest. The indoor space is marked by enclosed and open space, which leads to freely arrangeable room sequences and various views.

The facade is materialized out of exposed chalk concrete, which structures the facade with different surface treatments. The smooth exposed concrete as well as the vertical matrices are well embedded in the built environment.