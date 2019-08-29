World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. South Korea
  5. Collective B
  6. 2019
  7. Villa de Murir Store / Collective B

Villa de Murir Store / Collective B

  • 01:00 - 29 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa de Murir Store / Collective B
Save this picture!
Villa de Murir Store / Collective B, © Young Kim
© Young Kim

© Young Kim © Young Kim © Young Kim © Young Kim + 25

  • Architects

    Collective B

  • Location

    Dosan-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Category

    Spa

  • Lead architects

    Younjin Jeong, Dongwook Kim

  • Design Team

    Taesu Kim, Seokmi Hong, Yoonjin Lee, Hyuongseok Lee, Minjeong Choi

  • Area

    562.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Young Kim
Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Villa de mûrir is the flagship store of beauty curation brand mûrir at which customers can experience mûrir’s signature Beauty Pairing service. Collective B created an interior design that works as an effective brand communication touchpoint for millenials looking for a break from everyday routine at which they can explore their personal beauty. 

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

Design Concept. The interior design concept for Villa de mûrir was inspired by keywords derived from the mûrir branding. ‘Overlap;’ Overlap was inspired by mûrir’s naming. The motive of blooming flowers and the growth process of fruits were expressed through layered walls and the curves of repeating patterns.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

Free circles. The free circle, symbolizing mûrir’s respect for the diversity of beauty, was applied in various ways with ceiling objects, lighting pendants, and wallpaper patterns. For each space different materials were utilized to express the brand identity throughout the whole space. Color. 

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

The color pink symbolizes the beauty of fruits and flowers in full bloom. Matching different usage scenarios, mûrir pink was used in three different tones. Baby pink was used in the Makeup Shop in order to reduce the effects of luminance. Peach pink was applied in the Beauty Select Shop to make the green mûrir products stand out as much as possible. The brightest of the three pink tones, coral pink, was used in the Cafe with its rich colors.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

Space program.The experience Villa de mûrir provides exceeds that of a plain cosmetics retail store. The four programmatic sections distributed on two floors are arranged in a way that they can be seen at any time regardless of the customer journey through the space:

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

1. The Beauty Select Shop presents mûrir’s products as well as curated products by other brands. 2. The Makeup Shop offers five different makeup treatments developed by mûrir. 3. The Open Studio provides a production studio for beauty youtube content creators. 4. The Cafe is designed SNS savvy millennials in mind.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

In the entrance area, the ceiling installation of mûrir free circle objects and leaf-shaped objects bridges the 15 meter long distance between the street and the actual retail space and stimulates curiosity about the beauty curation brand’s venue. After passing this entrance area, the Open Studio with transparent windows allows an insight into the creation process of makeup content.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

The second floor consists of the Makeup Zone and the Cafe. The Makeup Zone feels like an extension from the public area and allows visitors to naturally feel connected to the makeup spaces, while automatic screens provide privacy at each station. Objects painted in gradual mûrir pink color tones are installed in between the makeup chairs so that customers can enjoy the makeup service treatment undisturbed.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

The Cafe area features the strongest exhibition of mûrir pink applied to the walls. mûrir free circles  in various sizes and multi-colored furniture clearly communicate the brand message of “Lively Beauty” in a consistent manner.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim
© Young Kim

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Collective B
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa South Korea
Cite: "Villa de Murir Store / Collective B" 29 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923820/villa-de-murir-store-collective-b/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream