  7. M17 Contemporary Art Centre Rethinking / Dmytro Aranchii Architects

M17 Contemporary Art Centre Rethinking / Dmytro Aranchii Architects

  • 10:00 - 28 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
M17 Contemporary Art Centre Rethinking / Dmytro Aranchii Architects
M17 Contemporary Art Centre Rethinking / Dmytro Aranchii Architects, © Alik Usik, Serhii Nikiforov
Text description provided by the architects. The newly created envelope of M17 is based on a combination of ’museum background’ with modern methods of computational design.

Consequently, the basis of the pattern generation is laid in 45-degree-rotated square, which is a reference to the existing and recognizable windows of the building and to the Ukrainian suprematist artist Kazimir Malevich, who was born in the closest proximity to the CAC location, studied painting at the art school Murashko at the Pymonenko studio and taught at the Kyiv Art Institute. Only the square scale varies on the facade pattern, allowing pixelated representation of the identity and other graphic geometry.

First floor
First floor
The perforated facade panels of galvanized steel are highlighted at night and are illuminated from the inside giving the image of underscored perfection. The identity is intended to enhance the visual recognition of the M17 based at the same time on a simplified graphical presentation and its combination with the characteristic features of the Ukrainian avant-garde.

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Dmytro Aranchii Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning visual arts center Ukraine
