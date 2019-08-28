World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World's Tallest Passive House Skyscraper Designed for Vancouver

World's Tallest Passive House Skyscraper Designed for Vancouver

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
World's Tallest Passive House Skyscraper Designed for Vancouver
Save this picture!
World's Tallest Passive House Skyscraper Designed for Vancouver, Courtesy of Henson Developments
Courtesy of Henson Developments

Canadian company Henson Developments has released plans to build the world's tallest passive house in Vancouver's West End neighborhood. The 60-story project and rezoning application is being reviewed by the City of Vancouver before it goes to city council for a public hearing. Aiming to earn Passive House certification, the tower was formed to break away from traditional Passive House design approaches.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Henson Developments
Courtesy of Henson Developments

As the Vancouver Courier reports, Tom Wright of UK-based WKK Architects designed the tower, while IBI Group is the Vancouver-based executive architect. The initial renderings show an undulating structure with larger common areas in the center spaces across multiple floors. Located at at 1059 to 1075 Nelson St. near Thurlow Street, the tower would be among the city’s highest buildings. Rick Gregory, vice-president of Henson Developments, said that, "There is a certain look that Passive House generally yields, and we’re trying to move away from that to make it much more attractive to other people to take the same approach."

The Passive House certification is an international standard for energy efficiency based on creating an airtight building through high-quality windows, good ventilation and a well-insulated structure. The city's green building manager Sean Pander commented that, "What makes it a really big deal is the amount of attention it will get with the public, as well as with developers, designers."

City staff are reviewing the rezoning application, and a staff report will go before city council for referral to public hearing.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "World's Tallest Passive House Skyscraper Designed for Vancouver" 28 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923812/worlds-tallest-passive-house-skyscraper-designed-for-vancouver/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream