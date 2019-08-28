Foster + Partners Envisions Miami's New Apple Store as a Nod to Nautical Heritage

Save this picture! Apple Aventura. Image © Nigel Young, Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners have completed the new Apple Aventura store in Miami, Florida. Designed to embody the city's openness, the project features an undulating vaulted roof that is reminiscent of the city’s nautical roots. The building's materiality and flow are inspired by the region’s Art Deco buildings as the new two-level store responds to the light, culture and climate of Florida.

Foster + Partners worked in close collaboration with the design team at Apple led by chief design officer, Sir Jonathan Ive. Located in the new wing at the bustling Aventura Mall, the ground level is adjacent to the mall entrance plaza and the fountain featuring the incredible public art sculpture, Aventura Slide Tower by Carsten Höller, showcasing Miami’s status as a destination for art and culture. Ive said: “This store is very ‘Miami’ to me – its special trees, the light and the new roof. It is also quintessentially Apple, marrying the outdoor lifestyle with a sense of freedom and creativity that is intrinsic to the way we work.”

Outside, a densely planted garden welcomes visitors with teak tables and chairs under the shade. Acting as an outdoor Genius Grove and a place for visitors to relax, the design of the garden is a response to Miami’s outdoor lifestyle. The building's glazed façade was made to blur the boundary between the interior and exterior, with the grove of trees and display tables flowing seamlessly into the vast double-height hall, sheltered by the vaulted roof. Made solely from precast elements, its 80-foot-long concrete beams span between steel columns clad with a concrete casing. Between the beams, 20-foot-wide concrete arches span to form a barrel-vaulted ceiling, which is covered by a white fabric on the underside for acoustic attenuation.

Inside, a flight of steps form an amphitheater looking onto the Forum screen. Linking the internal entrance to the plaza below, the steps form the social heart of the store. They have leather seating and integrated charging stations where people can watch and experience Apple’s varied program of talks and Apple Music events and have their appointments with Apple Geniuses. Stefan Behling, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners said: “We love the honesty and purity of the concrete. The language and materiality at Apple Aventura Mall are inspired by Miami’s white Art Deco traditions and climate, making it an expression of its place and culture. This is the first Apple store to feature white precast concrete as the predominant structural system and it is also a continuation of the materiality we explored at Apple Park.”

News via Foster + Partners