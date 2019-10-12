The Modern Transportation Engineering Center / TJAD

Save this picture! Entrance plaza perspective. Image © Yuan Ma

+ 36

Educational Architecture · China, China Architects Authors of this architecture project TJAD

Area Area of this architecture project 56030.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Save this picture! Entrance plaza perspective. Image © Yuan Ma

Text description provided by the architects. The Modern Transportation Engineering Center is located in the north longitudinal section of Songjiang Campus of Shanghai University of Engineering and Technology, which is adjacent to Sheshan Mountain.

The construction land is not abundant, with a plot ratio of 3.3. Under the proposition of intensive, multi-function, high density, we draw lessons from the design strategy of constraint conditions, refined the concept of "traffic" as the principle of organization construction system, and integration, through the form function streamline sharing the superposition of the series, open space to build a fit contemporary discipline education complex blend the new trend of interactive connected.

The design has abandoned the layout of laying the line to improve the utilization rate of the base, and adopted a modest attitude to eliminate the obviousness of the volume. The courtyard is divided into three negative Spaces: square, courtyard and atrium, which can enhance the diversity of external space and sense of hierarchy, and meet the needs of lighting and ventilation of more rooms.

Right triangle square is the most important "negative" space. The architectural boundary is at a 135-degree Angle, which relieves the conflict with the road, avoids the sense of oppression caused by the line, and enhances the relevance and interest with the environment. The entrance hall of the college is arranged around the square, giving consideration to both accessibility and excellence. The simple and continuous curvilinear awning on the ground floor realizes the transition between indoor and outdoor, as well as the scale transition from high-rise buildings to people.

It is the eternal characteristics of architecture to embody the aesthetic intention and create a beautiful environment. Aesthetics should express the reasonable appeal of human nature, and architecture can meet the psychological needs of teachers and students with the richness of the environment.

The sunken courtyard weakens the sense of hollowness of the square and enhances the affinity degree with the cascade of green plants. We designed the hall with "two vertical designs" : the hall, the steps and the platform above the lecture hall form a coherent ground fluctuation and spatial height change, and the garden, skylight and landscape on the six floors are integrated. The upper floor is also equipped with a 5-floor lighting hall, where light and shadow play the rhythm of space and time. On the right side of the foyer, the line of sight reaches the third "negative" space through the exhibition hall ------ the inner courtyard with overlapping back platforms, and the elevated ground floor can be seen to the green trees beside the river.

These "squares, halls, courtyards, platforms and courtyards" form a three-dimensional landscape system connecting all colleges. When the functional division integrates the natural elements such as public environment and sunshine greening, people's psychological appeals are possible to be realized.

Save this picture! Second floor shared hall. Image © Yuan Ma

Save this picture! Second floor shared hall. Image © Yuan Ma

The language of facade design takes disciplinary features and campus features into account. We choose the tone, material and window-opening logic, continue the "grey and red" color collocation, based on the functionality, through the simple and tough shape design, combined with horizontal and vertical square Windows and inclined plane processing, highlight the sense of volume, show the beauty of rationality and order. Considering the effect and cost factors, a large number of low-priced genuine stone paint suitable for high-rise buildings is used, and the aluminum plate with high cost and strong expression is highlighted for the main entrance and the first floor to add approachable details.