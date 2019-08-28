World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Photographs by Victoria Lautman Depict India’s Subterranean Stepwells

Photographs by Victoria Lautman Depict India’s Subterranean Stepwells

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Photographs by Victoria Lautman Depict India’s Subterranean Stepwells
Save this picture!
Photographs by Victoria Lautman Depict India’s Subterranean Stepwells, MAHILA BAAG. Image © Victoria Lautman
MAHILA BAAG. Image © Victoria Lautman

Victoria Lautman, the LA-based journalist, started taking pictures of stepwells in India, thirty years ago, collecting almost two-hundred images from all over the country. The Fowler Museum at UCLA is exhibiting nearly forty photographs of these water-harvesting structures, till the 20th of October 2019.

PANNA MEENA. Image © Victoria Lautman UJALA. Image © Victoria Lautman PRADHANJI KA KUND. Image © Victoria Lautman SAI NATH. Image © Victoria Lautman + 18

Save this picture!
CHAND BAORI . Image © Victoria Lautman
CHAND BAORI . Image © Victoria Lautman

Built from 600 C.E, mainly in India, the stepwells are actually structures that help harvest water. Victoria Lautman became obsessed with these vanishing architectural elements, taking countless images and publishing her book in 2017, The Vanishing Stepwells of India (Merrell, London). In fact, most of these stepwells, also known regionally as baori, baoli, bawadi, and vav, are abandoned, forgotten and are not a familiar destination with tourists or with locals. Only a handful have been preserved and maintained, including the 11th-century rani ki vav in Patan, Gujarat, which was selected to be a UNESCO world heritage site in 2014.

Save this picture!
BATRIS KOTHA. Image © Victoria Lautman
BATRIS KOTHA. Image © Victoria Lautman

Although their main purpose was to provide daily water supply, stepwells had many other functions such as subterranean temples, desert oases, pleasure retreats, and civic centers. They extend down to the water table and can project as many as thirteen stories into the earth.

Save this picture!
RAJON STEPS. Image © Victoria Lautman
RAJON STEPS. Image © Victoria Lautman

These upturned staircases are wonders of architecture, engineering, and art, encompassing a wide range of sizes, styles, and materials. The exhibition entitled India’s Subterranean Stepwells: Photographs by Victoria Lautman that has been running since May 5th showcases these inverted edifices until the 20th of October.

Save this picture!
MUKUNDPURA. Image © Victoria Lautman
MUKUNDPURA. Image © Victoria Lautman
Save this picture!
LOLARK KUND. Image © Victoria Lautman
LOLARK KUND. Image © Victoria Lautman
Save this picture!
NAVGHAN KUVO. Image © Victoria Lautman
NAVGHAN KUVO. Image © Victoria Lautman
Save this picture!
VAN TALAB NO. Image © Victoria Lautman
VAN TALAB NO. Image © Victoria Lautman
Save this picture!
HELICAL. Image © Victoria Lautman
HELICAL. Image © Victoria Lautman
Save this picture!
RANI KI VAV. Image © Victoria Lautman
RANI KI VAV. Image © Victoria Lautman

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Photographs by Victoria Lautman Depict India’s Subterranean Stepwells" 28 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923785/photographs-by-victoria-lautman-depict-indias-subterranean-stepwells/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream