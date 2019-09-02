World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Airbnb Ventures in the Conception of Houses

Airbnb Ventures in the Conception of Houses

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Airbnb Ventures in the Conception of Houses
Save this picture!
Airbnb Ventures in the Conception of Houses, Models. Image Courtesy of Samara/ Backyard
Models. Image Courtesy of Samara/ Backyard

With an aim to become a company that also offers houses, not just housing, Airbnb is venturing in the creation of prototypes of homes. Through Samara, its future-oriented product design team, and the Backyard initiative, new ideas are tested, new ways of living and experiencing the sheltered space are explored.

Following the pioneering footsteps of Airbnb, and challenging conventional thinking, Backyard is questioning the potential of space and trying to find concrete answers to apply to architecture and construction. In fact, “Backyard investigates how buildings could utilize sophisticated manufacturing techniques, smart-home technologies, and vast insight from the Airbnb community to thoughtfully respond to changing owner or occupant needs over time”.

Save this picture!
Joe Gebbia. Image Courtesy of Samara/ Backyard
Joe Gebbia. Image Courtesy of Samara/ Backyard

For Backyard to have a stake in the future of the home, we have to look comprehensively at the way people live, in the past and in the present, from microns to meters, […] The diverse knowledge and perspective on our team gives us a clear advantage over industry players and would-be disruptors. It’s been amazing to see the team pick up momentum and grow in order to bring this radical project to life. We’re always looking for new spirited, creative, and thoughtful people, from all kinds of backgrounds, to join us. -- Joe Gebbia, cofounder of Airbnb

Samara, just hired William O’Brien Jr., a tenured professor of architecture from MIT. The purpose of this new employment is to further develop Backyard, its homebuilding effort, “an endeavor to design and prototype new ways of building and sharing homes”. O’Brien Jr. joins the team by way of MIT’s Department of Architecture and the prize-winning architectural design studio WOJR. At Samara, he will partner with ex-Apple industrial designer Miklu Silvanto to lead an interdisciplinary product design team reporting to founder Joe Gebbia.

Save this picture!
Tarp. Image Courtesy of Samara/ Backyard
Tarp. Image Courtesy of Samara/ Backyard

In architecture today, there is a range of agendas that span from those propelled by an interest in the role of technology in the future of building to those committed to the appropriation of forms of the past, […] Backyard is such an interesting hybrid because it gives these perspectives equal footing, relying on lessons learned from history while filtering them through the lens of technology. Learning that architectural design is valued so much at Samara was a sign that something special is happening here. We’re at the beginning of something new. I’m thrilled.-- William O’Brien Jr., professor of architecture from MIT.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Airbnb Ventures in the Conception of Houses" 02 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923769/airbnb-ventures-in-the-conception-of-houses/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream