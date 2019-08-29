Lomenz Restaurant / Kanisavaran Architectural Group

+ 25

Design Team Majid Kanisavaran, Seyed Mohsen Fatemi

Clients Mr. Izadi

Engineering Ms. Izadi

Branding Golnessa Mottahed

Lighting consultant FAD Co.

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on Chizar Sq. in Tehran, Iran. Design started in 2010 and construction was completed in early 2011. It covers a surface of 300 m2 The initial position of the project aims to provide a unique Restaurant where knowledge sparks will be lighted through multidisciplinary communication. The concept of this design roots in the traditional form of Iranian architecture.

Space is characterized by the use of traditional arch form, which visually defines the space organizing the functional program: an amazing Entrance, kitchen, dining areas, a virtual reality room, and coffee shop. To achieve a modern space alongside a symbol of Iranian architect for the users, two groups of semicircular arches are set in the main hall and they continued to the facade.

These overhead arches aim to separate the whole large space into several delicate smaller zones which sound fields are more focused and clear. The mix of different natural and artificial materials (Traditional tile pattern, Black stone, black iron profiles, white gypsum wallboard) offers a combination of rough and smooth surfaces introducing a sense of spatial tension in the generally cozy and warm atmosphere.

The furniture with different styles and placements can perfectly meet every single customized need. If necessary, this space can serve as a subordinate zone for the main hall. Light and shadow, white and black color are the best decorators for this space and that is why only the simplest materials are employed.

As to the artificial illumination, we devoted to creating an elegant and peaceful atmosphere, reflecting the inner nature of the architectural space and fulfilling the daily using needs and can further shape the space or atmosphere the users need. The ultimate goal of the whole practice is to reach a perfect integration of architectural design and building technologies.