Open More Doors: Supervoid

This month, we talked with Italian architecture firm Supervoid to discuss their design strategies and how they helped develop the office's interior space.

Rome-based architecture firm Supervoid was founded by Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo and Marco Provinciali in 2016. The firm has worked on multiple projects of different scales across Italy and the United States, and are currently developing the EU pavilion of 2020's Architecture Biennale in Venice. In parallel to their architecure projects, the duo have published essays in international publications such as Domus, SANROCCO, and The Real Review.

According to Gabilondo and Provinciali, architecture is a complex result of a set of conditions: the client, the context, and the history of architecture, all varying from time to time. The duo have always been interested in being in contact with the research process, combining their architecture practice with history and academia, an approach very evident in their firm's interior space.

The Supervoid office, which is still under renovation, is located inside a 1920's residential building near the Colosseum in Rome. Although the building's facade and staircase resemble typical early 20th century designs, but the visitors are met with an unexpected open loft with a white envelope and columns, and minimal furnishing. Upon entering the super void, the function of each space is blurred, as visitors are unbound by any wall. Instead, the spaces are distinguished from one another by the difference of floor levels. The architects tried to retain this state of "indeterminacy" in their renovation process as they found it quite similar to what architects encounter during the construction phase of projects, leaving room for the imagination to define each space.