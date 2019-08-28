World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. MM++ architects
  6. 2018
  7. Timber House / MM++ architects

Timber House / MM++ architects

  • 17:00 - 28 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Timber House / MM++ architects
Save this picture!
Timber House / MM++ architects, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 33

  • Architects

    MM++ architects

  • Location

    Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Vietnam

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Mỹ An Phạm Thị, Michael Charruault

  • Other Participants

    Hào Lương Văn

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nha Trang, a sea side city of Vietnam’s south east coast, this residence is 1 of 3 vacation villas (the stone house, the timber house and the glass house) with a very privileged location. Carved into the hill, the site of 420 sqm enjoys a unique ocean view, overlooking the bay and mountains in the background. However, the high construction density of the street will affect in the future the sea views if not anticipated. The main design goal was to find solutions at early stage of the conception to optimize this viewing experience and manage the high constructions density of this residential area in the future, accordingly to the local urban regulation.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

On a vacation rental perspective, the target was to maximize hosting capacity and entertainment experiences. The property is accessible from the front street with an exterior staircase leading to the higher deck level.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The house is sit on a large “podium” in order to get enough height to manage sea views over the street and the residences on the front. The pool is an additional extruded volume, higher than the deck level with 3 overflow sides. It creates a direct visual connection with the seascape and reduces the visual impact of nearer environment.  The house is composed with 2 mains elements: A first very high ceiling volume, glazed in the front, stone cladding in the back, widely open to the deck, looking toward the ocean and hills, and a timber box, suspended, with large louvers openable.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Considering the site characteristics with the cliff in the back and the lower street level the program is spread vertically, along a multiple levels section. On street level, the garage and a large home cinema in the back of the pool with an underwater window taking natural sun light trough the pool, technical and spa spaces in the back. On an intermediate level, facing the cliff, a bedroom suite with a private garden and outdoor bathroom. Deck level hosts the main space where dining island, kitchen and living room are merged in 1 unique space in seamless connection with outdoor spaces. The high ceiling level has allowed including a mezzanine floor, turned into a bedroom suite with panoramic view over the kitchen. The timber box hosts the first floor with 2 bedroom suites.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The local sourced stone blocks connect the construction into the rocky environment and the teak timber cladding enhances the “suspension” effect by allowing to wrap the full first floor block. This material palette gives an effective reading of the volumes.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MM++ architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Timber House / MM++ architects" 28 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923722/timber-house-mm-plus-plus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream