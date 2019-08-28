Timber House / MM++ architects

+ 33

Architects MM++ architects

Location Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Vietnam

Category Houses

Lead Architects Mỹ An Phạm Thị, Michael Charruault

Other Participants Hào Lương Văn

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nha Trang, a sea side city of Vietnam’s south east coast, this residence is 1 of 3 vacation villas (the stone house, the timber house and the glass house) with a very privileged location. Carved into the hill, the site of 420 sqm enjoys a unique ocean view, overlooking the bay and mountains in the background. However, the high construction density of the street will affect in the future the sea views if not anticipated. The main design goal was to find solutions at early stage of the conception to optimize this viewing experience and manage the high constructions density of this residential area in the future, accordingly to the local urban regulation.

On a vacation rental perspective, the target was to maximize hosting capacity and entertainment experiences. The property is accessible from the front street with an exterior staircase leading to the higher deck level.

The house is sit on a large “podium” in order to get enough height to manage sea views over the street and the residences on the front. The pool is an additional extruded volume, higher than the deck level with 3 overflow sides. It creates a direct visual connection with the seascape and reduces the visual impact of nearer environment. The house is composed with 2 mains elements: A first very high ceiling volume, glazed in the front, stone cladding in the back, widely open to the deck, looking toward the ocean and hills, and a timber box, suspended, with large louvers openable.

Considering the site characteristics with the cliff in the back and the lower street level the program is spread vertically, along a multiple levels section. On street level, the garage and a large home cinema in the back of the pool with an underwater window taking natural sun light trough the pool, technical and spa spaces in the back. On an intermediate level, facing the cliff, a bedroom suite with a private garden and outdoor bathroom. Deck level hosts the main space where dining island, kitchen and living room are merged in 1 unique space in seamless connection with outdoor spaces. The high ceiling level has allowed including a mezzanine floor, turned into a bedroom suite with panoramic view over the kitchen. The timber box hosts the first floor with 2 bedroom suites.

The local sourced stone blocks connect the construction into the rocky environment and the teak timber cladding enhances the “suspension” effect by allowing to wrap the full first floor block. This material palette gives an effective reading of the volumes.