GT Land Plaza Office / DRAWING DESIGN

+ 29

Interiors Designers DRAWING DESIGN

Location Gaode Landmark Plaza, Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou, China

Category Offices Interiors

Lead Architect Vinck Vai

Design Team Dianlong Han , PengKai Feng

Area 700.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs YANFEI

Text description provided by the architects. The future always seems so far away that people can't tell what it will look like even if they picture it and imagine it in their mind for thousands of times. Although it is impossible to outline every detail of the future world completely, a "futuristic" office space can be created through the extensive use of black and white, lines and many other modern elements. Being here, People can feel as if they are making great strides into the future even if they have never really been in future.

Surveying the whole space, there is no unnecessary decoration, large area of black and white ,which are the colors of purity and simplicity, has formed the most artistic sense of decorative painting. The competition on chessboard , the world in picture, which black and white dichroism is enough to express them incisively and vividly.

Different from the heated red, smart green, bright yellow, calmness and ration are the impression that black and white bring to people, which also just fit in the temperament of "future space". The large area of black and white in this space seems to be simply laid out, but between the staggered jumps of two colors, the space is extended to the maximum extent and the "sense of future" is poured out cleverly.

The U model glass wall is the the biggest lightspot of this space. It seems to be a magician, just quietly standing there doing nothing, but quietly guiding people's vision, lengthwise expanding the space, expanding the depth and breadth of the space, its unique texture and light transmittance at the same time achieve the sense of rhythm of alternating light and dark.

"Avant-garde and delicate, future and innovation" is the designer to the sound of black and white, light and shadow for rhyme, to convey the concept to us. Although the future world is not concrete, people can create their own future space. The jumping sense of black and white facade, the sequence sense of rotating gate, the criss-crossing of u-shaped glass wall, and the combination of concise elements are extremely creative, so that an open and cooperative office with cutting-edge ideas and forward-looking thinking is suddenly in front of people's eyes.