Aedas Imagine a Reflective Landmark for Changsha CBD
Aedas Imagine a Reflective Landmark for Changsha CBD, Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Aedas, one of the world’s leading architecture and design practices, designed the 323 meter Changsha Jinmao Tower. Located in the newly planned Changsha CBD, the architecture firm created a high-rise that reflects its context, especially the local steep mountainous landscape.

Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas + 9

Standing out from the high-rise clusters nearby, the landmark-like building faces main roads on the west and overlooks the Meixi Lake in Changsha. The biggest constraint of the design was the integration of the iconic structure with historical elements that represent the city, the natural surrounding and the skyline.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

“An architectural landmark must be contextually created. It has to interact with local surroundings, and to connect with its culture, environment and history. Direct imitation and replication would not work. It is meaningless to imitate something of the past.” -- Dr. Andy Wen, Aedas Global Design Principal

Landforms inspired the curved outline of the tower, and reflections mimicked the lake nearby, putting in place a tower that highlights Changsha, “a city of mountain and water”. The construction is divided into four staggered square volumes that frame the cityscape, maximize views and impersonate multiple layers of the local rocky peaks.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

LED glowing screens add the modern touch, making the whole building resemble an urban lighthouse. Classic vertical lines, arcades, and balconies, embedded into the façade, pay tribute to the “old streets of Changsha”, mixing local and cultural heritage with modernity.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The tower is located at southeast of the plot to optimize exposure, whilst the LED lighting screen and key elevation are oriented to the east, overlooking the Meixi Lake.” The podium connects the main street to the public transportation systems.

Project: Changsha Jinmao Tower

Location: Changsha, China

Architecture Firm: Aedas

Clients: China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

Gross Area: 210,000 square meters

Completion Year: 2023

Director: Global Design Principal Dr. Andy Wen

Christele Harrouk
