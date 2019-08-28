The Chedi Hotel / JUND Architects

+ 26

Architects JUND Architects

Location Nanxi Village, Shenzhen Town, Ninghai County, Zhejiang, China

Category Hotels

Architecture Design Team Jason Hu, Taylor

Landscape Design Team Angelin Fu, Walter He

Landscape area 54516 sqm

Area 36730.57 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Client, Yong Zhang, Peisheng Shi

Interior Design G-ART

Cooperation Unit ASCITY

Production of Expression Geoff, Mr guo

Owner Name GOLDEN UNION More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Standing in the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang

Save this picture! High on the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. China's first Chedi Hotel designed by Jund, has been officially opened January, 2019.

As the member of "An Generation", The Chedi belongs to the mature high-end brand of GHM. The hotel is located in Shenzhen Town, Ninghai County, where there are thousands acres of forests, verdurous valleys and hot springs, which makes The Chedi is not only a hotel, but also a unique earthy life.

Save this picture! Hidden in the valley, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang

Project planning highly respects the nature to avoid damage the natural slope and geological landform.

THE LOBBY

"The Chedi" means a temple, implying "a beautiful, elegant and secret destination".

The roof floor extends and encloses the whole lobby like a gem at the foot of a mountain, enclosing bamboo sea, plaster soil, wild flowers and clear springs

The VILLAS

100 villas are surrounded by thousands acres of bamboo forests.

Save this picture! Hanging in the mountains, guest room. Image © Yong Zhang

The largest floor windows and terraces "lie" in the mountains. All glass is made of low reflection materials to avoid light pollution.

Save this picture! Nanxi pavilion, guest room. Image © Peisheng Shi

THE RESTAURANT

The hotel was designed with several restaurants in different areas, either with clear springs, near lakes, or on the top of mountains.

THE ACTIVITY

It feels like walking into nature when pass through the entrance of the hotel. Then you can go everywhere by golf cart.

The hotel is equipped with swimming pool, Tianmu theatre, equestrian center, outdoor activity facilities, hot springs, sport hall etc.