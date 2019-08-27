Volkssportenschuur Folk Sports Barn / De Gouden Liniaal Architecten

+ 9

Design Team Linde Hermans – De Gouden Liniaal Architecten

Text description provided by the architects. The main objective of the design is to create a site that naturally attracts visitors and encourages them to play actively. The interaction between visitor and museum was already unique in the folk sports barn. Another aspect that fascinates us as a designer is dealing with architecture and objects from the past, in a contemporary way.

For the outer space, we do this as follows: by optimally linking the barn to its environment. Openings are made in the typical greenery around the site so that there are more entrances and more visual contact with the open-air museum. The play site has been extended to the terrace of the Sint-Gummarus Inn so that people can experience the game events from the terrace and have parental supervision. More interaction between the play barn and the surrounding outdoor area: The existing barn had 2 entrances: the front door and the back door. The new play barn has 2 new façade openings in the sidewalls so that optimal interaction is created on all sides between the barn and the surrounding outdoor spaces. The modifications to the shed itself are such that they do not affect the existing building, but rather draw attention to the existing wood structure.

Increasing the quality of stay: The choice for semi-paved areas with attention to accessibility. The attention to seating comfort emphasizes the inviting character of the game site. By linking the indoor activities much more to the outdoor activities, connecting them in turn with the surrounding 'village', and increasing the quality of stay, there is a great attraction and optimum interaction between visitors to the open-air museum and the play site.

For The Indoor Area And Scenography, The Principles Are design. The starting point for the design is the austerity of the barn and the simplicity of the games as they were. We designed the games once again with as little 'design' as possible, the form arises from the function ... just as it originated in the past. We mainly use natural materials such as wood and leather. New materials and colors are used for the details. We link the structural elements to the craftsmanship that is present in Bokrijk. Visitors are encouraged to take a look under the tables to see the construction.

Numbers and letters as interactive and graphic elements: The construction elements were used as decorative elements in old barns. Think of the metal numbers that indicate the year of construction or the letters that indicate who owned the property. We use these old letters, but at the entrance, we already make the link to contemporary techniques.