World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. China
  5. SHUISHI
  6. 2018
  7. Nanchang Red Earth Park / SHUISHI

Nanchang Red Earth Park / SHUISHI

  • 00:00 - 27 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nanchang Red Earth Park / SHUISHI
Save this picture!
Nanchang Red Earth Park / SHUISHI, © Ye Ri
© Ye Ri

© Chong Sun © Ye Ri © Shuang Pan © Huahong Zhang + 28

  • Landscape design

    SHUISHI

  • Location

    Long'an Avenue, Anyi County, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, China

  • Category

    Park

  • Design Team

    SHUISHI Landscape Department Ⅱ Section Ⅲ

  • Client

    Greenland Group Jiangxi Division

  • Area

    160000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ye Ri, Chong Sun, Shuang Pan, Huahong Zhang
Save this picture!
© Ye Ri
© Ye Ri

Text description provided by the architects. Nanchang Red Earth Park is a natural park mainly characterized with the red desert of the Quaternary Plinthitic Horizon. The site is glutted with vast red soil hills and a large forest of Pinus massoniana. This design aims to protect the red earth site and establish a heritage park and, along with the ecological strategy, carry out ecological restoration of the site.It will be open to the public in a limited way, so as to give full play to the role of geological science popularization and natural education, facilitating the public to understand the sorrow of the earth and the beauty of nature.

Save this picture!
© Chong Sun
© Chong Sun
Save this picture!
design strategy
design strategy
Save this picture!
© Shuang Pan
© Shuang Pan

The site boasts unique red soil landform and primary vegetation communities. However, it is faced with the problems of water loss and soil erosion, and imbalance of plant and animal diversity. The base is fragile in ecological sensitivity.Our overall design strategy is that based on the analysis of the existing vegetation, vertical elevation, and hydrological runoff, we will carry out protective development of the site from the perspectives of ecological restoration, social science popularization and natural experience. Meanwhile, we have established the principle of low intervention, low maintenance and low cost in the design, to minimize damage to the existing geology and vegetation.

Save this picture!
biology strategy
biology strategy
Save this picture!
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
Save this picture!
© Chong Sun
© Chong Sun
Save this picture!
© Huahong Zhang
© Huahong Zhang

In the design, we have given maximum respect for the primary landform and vegetation. First, map out the ecological restoration strategy. To solve the problems of inadequate animal and plant species, water loss and soil erosion, we have put forward targeted strategies of transformation of forest forms and water conservation. Second, adopt the low intervention design strategy. We have strictly controlled the design intensity to minimize the impact on existing vegetation and landform. In addition, highlight the simple and natural local aesthetics and wild features. We have adopted the traditional ramming technology and native Chinese silvergrass vegetation, pursued low impact, low maintenance and low cost, so as to reduce the operation and management costs of the park in the future.

Save this picture!
© Shuang Pan
© Shuang Pan
Save this picture!
rammed-earth wall elevation
rammed-earth wall elevation
Save this picture!
rammed-earth wall construction process
rammed-earth wall construction process
Save this picture!
© Ye Ri
© Ye Ri

The design starts from the perspectives of ecological restoration, social science popularization and natural experience. Through surface restoration, strip connection and dot molding techniques, it has created a diverse natural experience integrating the landscape, natural experience, ecological restoration, and scientific recognition. Upon completion, it has attracted much attention of the local people, students and the government for the protection of the Plinthitic Horizon site, leaving a positive and wide impact on the site. We hope to respond with an awe of nature to the time carved by the earth.

Save this picture!
© Huahong Zhang
© Huahong Zhang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SHUISHI
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park China
Cite: "Nanchang Red Earth Park / SHUISHI" 27 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923627/nanchang-red-earth-park-shuishi/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ye Ri

南昌绿地红土公园 / 水石设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream