  7. RSV House / Arkylab

RSV House / Arkylab

  • 16:00 - 26 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
RSV House / Arkylab
RSV House / Arkylab, © Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

© Oscar Hernández

  • Architects

    Arkylab

  • Location

    Aguascalientes, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Luis Morán, Ana Martínez

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Oscar Hernández

  • Collaborators

    Héctor Paredes, Manuel Narváez, Andrés Ochoa, Guillermo Morán, Daniel Acevedo, Emilio Saucedo, Judith García

  • Structural Design

    Ing. José Ángel Ortiz Lozano, Arq. Alberto Sepúlveda
    More Specs
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Text description provided by the architects. What the project seeks in material terms regarding the physical envelopes, is transparency and honesty of the used components, presenting them in a natural way, nothing presupposed or simulated. Letting the characteristics of the materials create the conditions of each space,  closing out the sunlight and heat gain, opening up to the views, allowing natural ventilation and cherishing the relationship with the garden as an induced natural element.
 

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The walls of compacted earth make up the foundation, the walls on which the house is constructed on, in a direct material reference to where the house is placed, using all the material obtained when excavating in the various underground layers of the plot.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The floors are divided into three objectives, the social, the private and the functional areas. The ground floor unites all the social spaces and is completed with a polished concrete floor, subjected to a laser levelling and polishing process that unifies it and allows it to be perceived as a great monolith. In a transition from the outside to a protected interior space, the second floor that hosts the bedrooms and the family room is a laminated wooden floor that aims to create warmth and privacy, while in the complementary and functional spaces the right combination of porcelain tiles is sought to allow practicality in the wet areas and a harmony of materials that generates a spatial sense.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The windows of all the spaces towards the garden forced us to work with transparencies. The given climate and the orientations of the spaces allow this and hence a perception of a more ample space is achieved by multiplying the openings and having a direct relationship with the garden and the covered terrace.
 

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The artificial lighting of the space is accentuating the key points of each space, giving the possibility to conceive different environments in the spaces. The use of LED lights was considered an energy-saving solution, and for the same reason, natural light is present in a direct, controlled and functional way in all spaces as well. A special module of latticework was manufactured on site to allow access to the views of the sunset and to control the solar angling on the interior of the west facade. Further, it forms a canvas of reticular light that dramatically penetrates the dynamic spaces of the house.

© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Arkylab
Cite: "RSV House / Arkylab" [Casa RSV / Arkylab] 26 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923614/rsv-house-arkylab/> ISSN 0719-8884

