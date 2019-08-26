World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. L.A. Flower Market by Brooks + Scarpa Receives Planning Approval

L.A. Flower Market by Brooks + Scarpa Receives Planning Approval

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
L.A. Flower Market by Brooks + Scarpa Receives Planning Approval
Save this picture!
L.A. Flower Market by Brooks + Scarpa Receives Planning Approval, Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission has approved Brooks + Scarpa's redevelopment proposal for the Flower Market in Downtown LA. The project would include a new 15-story building with over 300 residential units, and the main tower will be split into three levels, each topped with a roof deck. As Brooks + Scarpa explain, the structure's materials and colors are intended to mimic the bright colors of flowers.

Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects + 11

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

The commission’s approval comes with two conditions: it’s recommending that the developer offer more public art, and screen-in the project’s above-ground parking. The redevelopment would entail the renovation of site’s northern building and demolition of the southern building. The project would include office space and 64,000 square feet of wholesale space, and around 10,000 square feet of event space. The design also includes a series of ground-level pedestrian passageways across through the property. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa Architects

The property’s flower market would be in operation throughout construction, and would remain after the redevelopment is complete. The Flower Market project now needs the approval of the full City Council as project entitlements will next be considered by the City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee.

Construction on the $170 million project is expected to begin this year and extend through 2022.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "L.A. Flower Market by Brooks + Scarpa Receives Planning Approval" 26 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923577/la-flower-market-by-brooks-plus-scarpa-receives-planning-approval/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream