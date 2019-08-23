World
  KM House / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

KM House / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

  14:00 - 23 August, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
KM House / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
KM House / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo, © Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. Detached house located a few kilometers from the city of Rosario, Argentina, in Portal de Aldea, a low density and mainly residential neighborhood. On a corner lot, the ground floor volume was located on the southern limit, with the main entrance on the avenue. Its façade, more closed, opens to the interior of the land, facing north all social areas and the master bedroom. A warehouse was also located, with a second kitchen, bathroom, and grill, as support for the gallery and another staircase as an alternative entrance to the upper floor.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The volume of the upper floor was placed in the form of a transversal bridge, generating underneath a semi-covered space in the heart of the house, as a large-scale expansion, similar to a living room. The idea is that depending on the climate one or the other is used, thus obtaining two multifunctional spaces, for different times of the day and times of the year. This open gallery generates east-west continuity in the terrain.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Trying to free as much as possible of the ground floor, it was located upstairs along with the three bedrooms of the children, the service area, thinking of flexible uses such as desk, service unit, guests, landlords or another child, with an independent income. As a social place on the top floor, there is an open game room to the void above the main entrance, with a closed space for support and storage, acoustically isolated.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

As a constructive solution, reinforced concrete is adopted with visible boards in all the structural and enclosing elements, ceilings, partitions, and columns. The floors, both interior, and exterior are smooth cement, which generates continuity between the different spaces.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Estudio Pablo Gagliardo
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "KM House / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo" [Casa KM / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo] 23 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923535/km-house-estudio-pablo-gagliardo/> ISSN 0719-8884

