Modular Housing Concepts by Danish Architects

With the concept of downsizing in mind, Danish architectural company Njordrum is elaborating innovative concepts for housing. Basing their modular design on Scandinavian aesthetics, the office hopes to bring together architecture, nature, light, and people.

Believing in the importance of architecture rather than size, Njordrum is putting in place a system that starts initially with one module of 45 m², composed to be independent on its own, but with the possibilities of creating countless configurations when joined by others.

Their concept is in fact based on modular houses connected to nature, made possible through marrying building and nature to an architectural whole. Interior spaces are therefore as natural as the exterior. In fact, they explain that “when you have light, space and a strong relation between interior and exterior, the amount of square meter is no longer essential to whether the house feels big or small”.

“The design is carefully developed and flexible for the modules to connect without compromising neither architecture nor nature.” -- Martin Wienberg, Architect MAA & Partner at Njordrum

Sustainability and integrated design are at the core of their values. To match, the constant changes of material, location, and way of living, Njordrum pushes the limits in flexibility by creating architecture that can change in size and needs. Their projects are also moveable without compromising the quality of the architecture.

“This is our philosophy and what our concept is based upon; modular housing designed by architects - houses connecting to the exterior, by uniting building and nature to an architectural whole. Making it as natural to step outside as it is to go inside.” -- Martin Wienberg, Architect MAA & Partner at Njordrum.

News via Archdaily Submissions.