The Best Architecture Projects of 2019 According to Time Magazine

The World's Greatest Places of 2019 list by Time magazine celebrates 100 destinations in the world to visit, stay, eat and drink. Selected by the global team of editors of the publication, the places have been evaluated based on quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and social impact.

We have shortened this list and selected the architectural projects that have previously appeared on ArchDaily. Read on for more details.

+ 63

+ 63

+ 63

+ 63

+ 63

+ 63

+ 63

+ 63

Save this picture! © Dror Baldinger. Cortesía de Ruby City and Adjaye Associates

+ 63

+ 63

+ 63

+ 63