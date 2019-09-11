Hideout Falcon / Studio WNA

+ 27

Interior design Putri Wiwoho

Project management I Nyoman Gede Subawa

Text description provided by the architects. Hideout Falcon is another addition of Hideout Network, that was established in early 2015. Falcon was designed and developed between Hideout collective and Studio WNA.

Falcon is an all bamboo house that was built in a modern minimalistic design having a prominent wing-shaped roof with a large overhang. This structure creates a bright open space with a multifunctional room providing full comfort. Having the front filled with large glass windows, space is flooded by natural light, providing a sense of being in the middle of the jungle garden yet safe and with all comforts that such Hideouts provide.

Hideout Falcon was built in an eco-friendly way with sustainability in mind. The material used is sourced only in Indonesia, bamboo was harvested mostly in local forests in Karangasem. Ironwood used for the large deck is from Kalimantan, where it used to serve as bridge structure. One of the most prominent features is the large wooden deck with lounge chairs, hanging net under the palm trees and a large stone bathtub. Living partially indoor/outdoor is the classic characteristic for all Hideout houses. Indoor design and the bamboo furniture was designed specifically for this space by Putri Wiwoho. You can find more information at Instagram @hideoutbali or Hideout Network website www.hideout.network.