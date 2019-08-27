Delle Bonifiche Eco-Museum / Archiplanstudio

+ 43

Architects Archiplanstudio

Location 46024 Bondanello, Mantua, Italy

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Diego Cisi e Stefano Gorni Silvestrini Architetti

Design Team Jacopo Rettondini, Chiara Galusi

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Clients Amministarzione Comunale di Moglia

Amministarzione Comunale di Moglia Stefano Mazzocchi

Landscape Stefano Gorni Silvestrini

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the restoration of Bondanello Chiavicone. The new function will be museum of reclamation consortium and laboratories. The first phrase consisted in the restauration of the old building and the second phase concerned the construction of a new volume.

The original building was constructed in the XVI th century and the actual aspect derives from a renovation in 1900. Furthermore in 1960 the building partially collapsed after the river overflow and it was reconstructed.

A new reticular steel structure with polycarbonate wall replace the volume that was destroyed; inside there is a polyfunctional space with the environment center of the Secchia river park. The construction materials of the new volume are concrete and steel, in order to resist the pressure of water and guarantee the reversibility.

The new covering in corten linked the restored facade with the new volume and show the stratification of the interventions.The perception of the facades is dynamic and changes from every different angles, emphasizing the historical facade, the relation with the contemporary intervention or also the strength of the oxidised steel.

The polycarbonate wall during the night works like a lamp that emphasize the social function of the building and make it a signal in the landscape.