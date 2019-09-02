Custom Surface Solutions for Community-Inspired Architectural Design

Save this picture! Travis Science Academy created a large mural using custom Wilsonart By You (WXY) to showcase the pride of being a mustang.. Image Courtesy of Wilsonart

Customization, within the context of interior architectural design, is a resurfacing topic among cross-disciplined design firms focused on interior architecture. Since the reemergence of the Localism trend, individuals and organizations increasingly seek one-of-a-kind experiences, objects, and spaces that can help deepen their connections to their communities.

Localism is rooted in the “brand of me” societal trend, where individuals crave personalization and the curation of their spaces, which involves embracing the local DNA of a place to encourage a celebration of what is special to that area. From an interior design standpoint, more architects and designers are working with clients to adopt Localism within their design strategy—considering how elements like accent pieces, fixtures, textures, and surfaces can be adapted to promote the unique identities of their client’s community.

Whether a built environment uses material selections and color palettes inspired by the surrounding landscape or incorporates custom graphic signage that speaks to a brand’s history or cultural influences, the use of Localism can have a profound impact on the way people interact with each other and within the space itself. It’s a simple and effective technique that can bolster brand affinity and help build long-lasting connections to a community.

While achieving community-inspired design was once a dull matter of rudimentary logo placement, faux art, and splashes of the color wheel, the rapid evolution of digital printing technology has enabled surfaces to play a much grander role in the creative process. In particular, today’s digital print laminate solutions offer endless possibilities for innovative design, capable of filling spaces with engaging personality and authenticity.

Through the use of Wilsonart’s Digital Print Studio, interior architectural designers have access to a wealth of on-demand digital print solutions. Wilsonart’s Digital Print Studio combines their curated Virtual Design Library (VDL) and Wilsonart By You (WXY) (true custom laminate), creating an entirely new set of possibilities compared to traditional High Pressure Laminate (HPL).

In the quest to personalize a built environment, designers and architects can utilize Wilsonart By You to turn original artwork into completely customized HPL for countertops, walls, furniture, and signage. Taking the complexity out of customization, Wilsonart leverages its in-house graphic design and manufacturing resources to control the process from start to finish, never compromising on quality or durability.

Save this picture! Wilsonart By You (WXY) makes it possible to take original artwork and turn it into custom branding or art that supports community pride.. Image Courtesy of Wilsonart

Designers can also select from over 500 additional curated designs in the Virtual Design Library to help make every space unique. Four times per year, Wilsonart launches new VDL designs, adding to their ever-expanding boutique selection of design-driven collections. Shipped directly from Wilsonart’s manufacturing headquarters in Temple, Texas a mere 21 days after an order is placed, designers can rest assured knowing that their projects will always be on-trend, on budget and on time.

Save this picture! Boutique laminate solutions like VDL can exude personality and spark creativity in most unlikely of places. . Image Courtesy of Wilsonart

Whether it’s bringing bundles of new design to the masses at the speed of falling ink droplets or creating a completely customized design for the unique visionary, Wilsonart’s Digital Laminate potential doesn’t stop there. From logo and color manipulation to paint by numbers, Wilsonart can combine its myriad of designs from the Virtual Design Library and Wilsonart By You to offer easy design solutions never before available to the laminate industry.

