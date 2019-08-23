House in Sajonia / Plan:b arquitectos

World
© Alejandro Arango
  • Architects

    Plan:b arquitectos

  • Location

    Rionegro, Colombia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa

  • Design Team

    María Clara Osorio, Laura Kate Correa, Esteban Hincapié y Natasha Álvarez

  • Area

    3204.4 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Arango

  • Clients

    Privado (Luz Helena Rodríguez)

  • Interior Design

    Luz Helena Rodríguez Diseño interior

  • Builder

    Heicon
© Alejandro Arango
Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a rural plot of land that is part of a high mountain that descends into the Valley of San Nicolás, to the east of Medellin. The site was transformed and flattened previous to the start of the design. Therefore, the goal was to occupy the empty space left from the earth works with the house while it shaped a flat patio with the existing slopes and benefitted from the best distant views. The reddish colors of the exposed tropical earth and the green of the local vegetation were used as a basis for the design as well as the wall and exposed metal structure color choice.

© Alejandro Arango
General plan
General plan
© Alejandro Arango
The house is organized through a sequence of 4 parallel pitched rooves. Below the first and in a rectangular volume, the main house is distributed, with view to the distant rural scenery. Below the second, which works like an open pergola, the parking area and the main entrance to the house and patio are located. Below the third and fourth a second house for visitors with an interior terrace that opens out to the garden is positioned. In fact, the house was designed with a system of parallel rooves that could grow in time: starting with the main house, then the parking area and finally the guest house, although, during the construction it was decided to build the house entirely in only 1 stage.

© Alejandro Arango
Elevations
Elevations
© Alejandro Arango
The light metal structure that gives shape to the rooves stand on square perimeter columns separated from the exposed brick walls that close the house leaving covered strips for open sidewalks, gardens and vegetable patches around the whole house. In the interior all the materials are exposed in a simple way: green metal structure, wooden beams, wooden stripped ceiling, wooden floors, brick walls and reticular wooden windows.

© Alejandro Arango
