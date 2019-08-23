World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. WARchitect
  6. 2019
  7. The Skyscape Rooftop House / WARchitect

The Skyscape Rooftop House / WARchitect

  • 06:00 - 23 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Skyscape Rooftop House / WARchitect
Save this picture!
The Skyscape Rooftop House / WARchitect, © Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

© Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat + 33

  • Architects

    WARchitect

  • Location

    Khet Chatuchak, Thailand

  • Category

    Houses

  • Architects in Charge

    Thawin Harnboonseth, Photsawat Apariman

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. The project’s owner runs a 5-story apartment. In the past, the rooftop was only used to keep water tanks, leaving a lot of empty space. The owner, therefore, wished to build a small house there for his own use. The rooftop location is an interestingly unique context that sets this project apart from other housing designs.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Instead of a normal ground, this house has a concrete courtyard. Trees are replaced with vertical lines of tall buildings in the Lat Phrao district. The 0.00 ground level is elevated to the level of over 15.00 meters. In addition, this house would have only the front façade and could not be seen from the side and the back. To avoid creating a stark contrast between this house and the apartment below, our team designed this house so that no one could see it from public roads.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Our idea was not to make this house feel like a building, but to free it from form. We wanted it to be just a borderless box that emerges out of nowhere in the sky, as if the thickness of the wall and roof were non-existent, but still able to make holes in the ceiling to install curtains, air conditioners, and embed lights.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams
Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Our intention was to give an illusion to onlookers that the entire ceiling was in the same straight line even though we featured a drop ceiling and a slope that was intentionally used to make the wall and ceiling look thin. These techniques may not be new in architecture. However, with this rooftop house, it is more special since a short distance between the main structure and the exterior helps disguise the techniques we used.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Concerning the function, the owner wanted the house to be simple for his private use as he did not frequently receive guests. Taking this into account, we thought that it would be interesting to make this house look more “naked” than usual. The boundary between each room is linked by a courtyard. The functional area is divided according to the grid of the apartment’s pillars underneath, resulting in a six-grid layout. 

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The front section consists of three grids which are used as 1. a dining area 2. a living room and 3. a bedroom where the owner can see a panoramic view through a large sliding glass door, which when slid close, the door frame will be precisely behind a small pillar, giving an impression that this building does not have a pillar. The back section consists of the remaining three grids which are used as 4. bathrooms 5. a courtyard that can be seen from anywhere in the house and 6. a kitchen.

Since the owner already had a large number of Balau wood planks, we used them as the covering material. Even some planks have defects such as cracks, gnarls, marks from saws, and uneven colors, we see them as a natural charm of real wood, so we did not need to discard any of them. When the construction was finished, the final result is a “space” completed with the warm color of wood and the cool tone of the sky, just exactly as we wanted it to be.

Save this picture!
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
WARchitect
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "The Skyscape Rooftop House / WARchitect" 23 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923473/the-skyscape-rooftop-house-warchitect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream