World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Mexico
  5. Iconico Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Moncayo Club House / Iconico Studio

Moncayo Club House / Iconico Studio

  • 14:00 - 22 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moncayo Club House / Iconico Studio
Save this picture!
Moncayo Club House / Iconico Studio, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque + 25

  • Director

    Moritz Melchert

  • Strategic Director

    Rubén Jiménez

  • Project Coordinator

    René Cruz

  • Creative Director

    Armando Román

  • Architects

    Adair Linares, Guillermo López, André Torres, Andrea Trejo, Aníbal González, Edith López, María Carballo, Santiago Olguin

  • Visual Artist

    Abraham Mena
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. A building compensating the side effects of a sleeping city. Moncayo Club House is a community center for a typical middle class sleeping city in the outskirts of Mexico City.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

On a social level, the project is an attempt at giving back some of the urbanity a sleeping city usually does not offer; it intends to bring people together and thus fulfills their needs of community life.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The building is strategically located at the entry point to the neighborhood, serving as a recognizable landmark for inhabitants and visitors alike. It’s all about openness and not seclusion, by stimulating urban integrity. This makes the project innovative within its Mexican context.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Aesthetically, the project is a contrast to the well-known single-family housing typologies, but also to the colorful earthy containing walls of its surroundings through both; form and use of materials. Disposing of a clear volumetric language, the entrance arch is undoubtedly an esthetical element, but it converts into an architectural container for the community center’s specific use of a gym (located within the arch), kid’s playroom and pool area on the entrance level and a multipurpose room in its basement, all connected by several terraces.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Iconico Studio
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Mexico
Cite: "Moncayo Club House / Iconico Studio" [Casa club moncayo / Iconico Studio] 22 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923469/moncayo-club-house-iconico-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream