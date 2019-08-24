Canonbury Private House Extension / Evonort + Bernhard von Erlach Architekt

+ 27

Façade ROBmade facade by Keller Systeme AG

Clients Private Client

Engineering For façade Keller Systeme AG, Zürich

Consultants AMA Consulting Engineers, Built Physics Limited

Main Contractor John Perkins Projects Ltd, London

Extension Area 98.0 m2

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The ideas behind the brick facade combine London heritage with innovative robot build masonry cladding.

The architects behind the design of this house extension, Evonort and Bernhard von Erlach Architekt ETH SIA, wanted to use the freedom given by computer design linked with robotic fabrication to achieve a bespoke façade. The rotations and shifts of the bricks create a flowing curtain effect. The complicated design is achieved using Brick Design software, which is a free plugin for Rhino. This results in an almost unreal play of light with shadows appearing to dance across the surface of the building.

The Kelesto Klinker Volcano brick produced in Switzerland (Keller AG Ziegeleien) contrasts and compliments the existing London Stock Brick façade. The panels were robotically produced in Switzerland and then assembled on site within a few days. The accuracy of the robot allows the patterns to be perfectly produced and the use of glue guarantees a structurally rigid panel.

The 100% digital process guarantees that the final product will look like the 3D model, as the data from the 3D model are transferred to the robots. ROBmade gives freedom to designers to imagine new types of façade made out of clinker, timber, or cork.