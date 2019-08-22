World
  7. Zak Ik Store / Roth-Architecture

Zak Ik Store / Roth-Architecture

  • 07:45 - 22 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Zak Ik Store / Roth-Architecture
Zak Ik Store / Roth-Architecture, Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
Cortesía de Roth-Architecture

Cortesía de Roth-Architecture Cortesía de Roth-Architecture Cortesía de Roth-Architecture Cortesía de Roth-Architecture + 35

Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
Cortesía de Roth-Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. An exclusive fashion boutique at AZULIK Tulum, which combines fashion, design, architecture, jewelry, and art, within a space full of contrasts, textures, sensations and routes that invites you to discover the collections of the store.

Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
The design respects the existing trees, adapting the construction to the natural configuration of the ground inviting you to walk barefoot through the polished concrete finish, with footpaths and ramps over water mirrors, tunnels of natural leaves, spaces with nets and interior vegetation.

Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
Cortesía de Roth-Architecture

The structure built with wood from the Yucatan Peninsula, such as jiles and bejuco, placed by Mayan artisans, evokes the surrounding jungle where the boutique is located. These processes recover local materials and techniques, discovering the potentialities of the natural, cultural and human capital of the region; guided by a firm commitment to sustainability and the hierarchy of native knowledge.

Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
Cortesía de Roth-Architecture

The respect for nature is the principal ideal of the design proposal, nature has been here before mankind and will be after. The premise of preserving all the trees within the space gave us the opportunity to build around nature, respecting it and learning from it.

Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
Cortesía de Roth-Architecture

The warmth and texture of the material bring the jungle as a physical part of the project, in different scale approaches, details, cover layer and structure that involves the inner space.

Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
Cortesía de Roth-Architecture

The concrete follows the natural shape of the ground below and flows throughout the space becoming furniture which is not straight and loses weight as it moves between the void of the trees.

Cortesía de Roth-Architecture
Cortesía de Roth-Architecture

Project location

Roth-Architecture
Cite: "Zak Ik Store / Roth-Architecture" [Tienda Zak Ik / Roth-Architecture] 22 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923418/zak-ik-store-roth-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

